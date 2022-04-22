Crestwood, Wyoming Area Battle to 16-16 Tie in 2OT in Girls Lacrosse

Megan Cavoli will forever be the girl who hit the shot for Central Dauphin. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. it was her halfcourt, buzzer-beater, after all, which lifted the Rams past Cedar Cliff and into the District 3 6A title game earlier this year. She will be hard-pressed to recreate that moment, but local hoops fans might just get a chance to see her create a few more memories at the college level because she recently committed to play at Shippensburg.

