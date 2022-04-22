ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Tennessee gas station owner undercharges customers for several hours

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08quhs_0fGeSnrt00

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — No wonder sales were brisk.

A gas station owner in eastern Tennessee was “on the verge of tears” after realizing he unwittingly offered customers the lowest prices in the country. The deep discounts went on for several hours before a customer at the Chattanooga gas station brought the error to the owner’s attention.

The customer, Henry DeHart, said he noticed there was a mistake when he filled his tank with premium gasoline.

“When I went to put the handle away, I was like, ‘Well, that’s not right,’ DeHart wrote in a Facebook post on April 14.

It wasn’t. DeHart put 12 gallons in his tank and was charged only $5.64. The average price of premium gas in Tennessee was more than $4.64 at the time; the latest national average price, according to AAA, is $4.12. Prices have dropped to an average of $4.57 for premium in Tennessee, according to the website.

So, DeHart was startled when he looked at his bill that he was being charged 45 cents per gallon.

DeHart said he went to show the owner but was having trouble communicating due to “a very difficult language barrier.”

“He wasn’t getting it, so I was like, ‘Print my receipt,’” DeHart wrote on Facebook. “He ran back around the counter, started poking at his screen and then turned green. No one had told him in the last five hours.”

DeHart paid the proper amount but said a customer behind him in line was upset about missing out on the discount.

“I insisted I pay the difference because he had already taken such a beating this morning,” DeHart wrote on Facebook. “What I find most frustrating about this is that this man, who came to a country to start a life, where they don’t speak his native language, with the guts to own a small business would get screwed over by people for half of day.

“There’s no telling how much money he lost today. He was on the verge of tears.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
12NewsNow

Buna gas station clerk accused of stealing $53K from register over several months

JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County convenience store clerk is accused of pocketing more than $53,000 from the register of a Buna gas station. Sabrina Leanna Holmes, 37, of Buna, was arrested by Jasper County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers on March 23, 2022, on a warrant for a third-degree felony charge of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 according to a probable cause affidavit.
BUNA, TX
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Business
Chattanooga, TN
Industry
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Chattanooga, TN
Traffic
WEHT/WTVW

Driver airlifted after flipping vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left one hospitalized Saturday afternoon. The accident happened in the 14000 block of US 41 A around 3:38 p.m. According to an official report, the driver’s vehicle ran off the roadway, striking a concrete culvert. This caused the vehicle to go […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Eastern Tennessee#Gas Prices#Aaa#Print
Jake Wells

Meat Prices Increasing and Food Shortages in Ohio

photo of meat section grocery storePhoto by Phototram (Creative Commons) Analysts are saying that the prices of meat—specifically chicken breast, ground beef, and pork—are expected to go up again significantly over the course of 2022. This news is in light of a protein inflation note by Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI predicts that most protein prices are expected to increase "substantially" due to the higher feed costs, with the price of chicken breast reaching as high as 70% year-over-year in the first half of 2022. (source)
COLUMBUS, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas BBQ chain owed employees nearly $900,000

ROANOKE, Texas — A North Texas barbecue restaurant withheld roughly $867,000 in tips and overtime pay from more than 900 employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. An investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour division determined that Roanoke, Texas-based Hard Eight BBQ failed to properly compensate its...
ROANOKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

What is Texas’ Most Popular Chain Restaurant?

Now that we are all getting back to some semblance of normality after the past two years, what is the Most Popular Chain Restaurant in Texas?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the most popular chain restaurant in Texas is...Chili's Grill & Bar!!. The rest of the top five most popular...
TEXAS STATE
Jenn Leach

Kroger store policy consumers might not know about

To offset the rising cost of gas, consumers are turning to of retailer loyalty programs like Kroger’s Fuel Points program. Many consumers might not know about this fuel points program which can help them save on gas prices at Kroger gas stations.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
65K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy