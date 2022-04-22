ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Expert says Hawaiʻi needs to pick up the pace to meet renewable energy goals

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state has set a goal to power our islands with 100% renewable energy by 2045. But scientists say that if we want to avoid...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

marketplace.org

It should be a golden moment for renewable energy. It’s not.

April 22 is Earth Day. Crude oil is over $100 a barrel, nobody wants to pay Vladimir Putin for gas anymore, and three-quarters of Americans now think that climate change is at least partially caused by humans. Great time for the solar energy business, right?. “This has been an incredibly...
#Renewable Energy#Climate#Hawai I#Uc Santa Barbara#Stoke#The University Of Hawai I
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

It's not just climate change driving natural disaster losses

Climate change is contributing to rising losses from natural disasters, including increased damage to physical assets and disruption to business operations. But an underreported driver of losses is the growing number and value of exposed properties, such as those in floodplains. Organizations should set a baseline of risk to understand...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Scientists Predict that Humanity Could Harness Earth's Energy by 2371

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Over the course of thousands of years, humans have harnessed increasingly bigger energy yields, starting with ancient campfires and domesticated animals and progressing to modern sources, such as fossil fuels, nuclear power, and renewables such as wind, hydro, and solar.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

What is decarbonization, and how do we make it happen?

To keep the planet from warming more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, most countries, including the U.S., have goals to reach net zero by 2050. Net zero means that all greenhouse gas emissions produced are counterbalanced by an equal amount of emissions that are eliminated. Achieving this will require rapid decarbonization.
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Why Cox got fired up over fossil fuel development and climate change

Gov. Spencer Cox defended supporting new oil and gas leases slated to be offered on federal public lands in Utah this summer, even as the state is grappling with the effects of an unprecedented drought that studies say is the worst in the region in 12 centuries. “I am so...
UTAH STATE
TheConversationCanada

Here's how food waste can generate clean energy

Food waste is a growing problem in Canada and many other parts of the world — and it is only expected to get worse in the coming years. The world population is expected to grow to 9.7 billion by 2050, alongside global food demand. Not only will this create large amounts of food and municipal organic waste, but there will also be increasing amounts of agricultural waste as the global demand of vegetables, fruits and grains increases. An estimated 60 per cent of food produced in Canada — over 35 million tonnes per year — ends up in landfills. However,...
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Elon Musk-funded carbon removal prize announces 15 ‘milestone’ winners

It may be hard to remember now — when Elon Musk is making headlines for attempting a hostile takeover of Twitter — but a year ago, the Tesla CEO made waves in the climate world when he announced that he was donating $100 million to the XPRIZE Foundation to run a competition for the best carbon removal solution. The grand prize won’t be awarded until 2025, but on Friday, the contest doled out $15 million of the prize purse to reward the 15 most promising contestants so far.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Energy Transition Still Means Billions in Fossil Fuel Investment

The energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is increasing the world’s motivation to shift to low-carbon energy, but is also creating a near-term scramble for fossil fuels that will drive billions of dollars of new investment. The U.S. and European countries are planning liquefied natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Baltimore

National Aquarium Pledges To Reach Net-Zero Emissions By 2035

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium on Friday pledged to curb its greenhouse gas emissions, reaching net-zero by 2035, as part of its larger plan to combat climate change. Along with greener operations, the aquarium’s Conservation Action Plan includes initiatives to remove plastics and other litter from the Inner Harbor, restore wildlife habitats and provide educational programs on the ocean and climate science. “Committing to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions is a necessary step in helping the National Aquarium fulfill its Conservation Action Plan,” said Jennifer Driban, senior vice president and chief mission officer of the National Aquarium. “While the tasks ahead...
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

California Set New Record For Using Nearly 100% Clean Energy

California just set a new record for using nearly 100 percent clean, renewable energy, getting them closer to the goal of being carbon-free by 2045. The state’s main grid ran on more than 97 percent renewable energy on Sunday, April 3rd. This broke a 96.4 percent record from the week prior, according to the California Independent System Operator (ISO).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

I helped pen the UN climate report. Here’s why it gives me hope

On April 4, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released the final installment of its Sixth Assessment Report, an epic synthesis of science exploring the causes and consequences of climate change. This latest document focused on the causes — chiefly, the rampant emission of greenhouse gases — and how to reduce them, fast.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: Fighting climate change takes all transportation stakeholders

This fireside chat is from FreightWaves’ 2022 Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The role of policy in climate-positive transport. DETAILS: In this fireside chat, Jonathan Hoffman, former chief spokesman for the Pentagon, and Andrew Wishnia, deputy assistant secretary for climate policy for the US Department of Transportation, discuss ways the transportation sector is addressing climate change challenges.
CONGRESS
Washington Examiner

Environmentalists' goal is climate indoctrination, not education

Shortly after the first Earth Day in 1970, radical environmentalists began making bold and nonsensical predictions about just how long our planet would survive. Harvard biologist George Wald, for example, estimated that “civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.” The New York Times editorial board warned that unless we put an end to pollution and started conserving resources, humanity as we knew it would face “possible extinction.” And Denis Hayes, one of the scientists behind the creation of Earth Day, declared that “it is already too late to avoid [a] mass starvation” that would kill millions of people globally within the next several decades.
ENVIRONMENT

