U of Mich receives $11 M grant to research blindness treatments

NEW YORK -- The Lustgarden Foundation has awarded a $5 million grant in the fight against pancreatic cancer.The grant is going to Break Through Cancer researchers.The team says it will focus on a mutated gene found in over 90% of pancreatic cancers. They say targeting that gene will be the best way to improve treatment."On approximately 90% of pancreas cancer, patients carry mutations in this gene ... and for many years, decades really, we've known that we need to be able to target this gene, this alteration, but we haven't had the tools to do so," Break Through Cancer President Tyler Jacks said.The Lustgarten Foundation is the world's largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO