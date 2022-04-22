ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jason Aldean Throws 'My Kinda Party' To Celebrate Double Album Release

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLjlX_0fGeOaxw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZeoSd_0fGeOaxw00
Photo: Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio

The second half of Jason Aldean ’s massive double album is finally here, so the country hitmaker celebrated with an exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release party. Hosted by Wayne D , the party took place in L.A. the night before Aldean’s highly-anticipated project was set to release. The party included live performances of some of Aldean’s biggest songs, a special Q&A, details about the new album and more.

Georgia is available Friday (April 22), following the first installment of Aldean’s double album Macon , which released in November 2021 . Altogether, the project serves as a nod to Aldean’s hometown. Each album features 15 songs, including 10 new tracks and five live performances of some of the “Rock And Roll Cowboy” artist’s most iconic hits. Aldean told Wayne D that he’d compiled so many songs throughout the project that “one album turned into two.” Realizing he’d never released a live album or greatest hits album, Aldean ultimately incorporated his live performances on the double album (including “Amarillo Sky,” “She’s Country,” “Take A Little Ride” and more). For his 10th album, Aldean wanted to “do something special.” Now that both parts of the double album will be available, Aldean plans to bounce between Macon and Georgia as he releases singles from the project.

Aldean has already rolled out several songs on the Georgia track list, including “ Trouble With A Heartbreak ,” “ Rock And Roll Cowboy ,” and “ God Made Airplanes ,” to name a few. The award-winning country artist included performances of his singles from the new Georgia album, songs from Macon and other fan-favorites throughout his career (including some songs he’d just played for the first time on Thursday, April 21). The set list included “You Make It Easy,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” soon-to-release track co-written by Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Me Away,” one from Brantley Gilbert called “Small Town Small,” Bryan Adams ’ “Heaven” and more.

Among other songs, Macon includes the award-winning power ballad “If I Didn’t Love You,” featuring Carrie Underwood . It’s one that Aldean has admitted was outside of his comfort zone, noting to iHeartCountry that he’s “usually not a guy into doing real sappy-type love songs — not that this is sappy. It’s more of a kind of breaking up and getting over it kind of song. To me that’s a kind of love song.” Still, pairings of other iconic country artists inspired Aldean to give it a shot (and watch it pay off big time): “Carrie was made for this song… It’s something that turned out a little outside of what I’d normally do, which is always cool.” He added at his release party: “ Those songs are special. They don’t come around every day.

“Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become, and for me, it’s no different ... especially from a music standpoint,” Aldean previously said in a statement of his inspiration for the double album. “My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my on way.”

Following his double album rollout, Aldean is gearing up for his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour,” set to stop in more than two dozen cities nationwide. Aldean is kicking it off in July and bringing special guests Gabby Barrett , John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver . The “My Kinda Party” singer said he’s “ ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive .” See the Macon and Georgia track lists below:

Macon :

1. "After You"

2. "Over You Again"

3. "That’s What Tequila Does"

4. "Small Town Small"

5. "If I Didn’t Love You"

6. "Story for Another Glass"

7. "Heaven"

8. "This Bar Don’t Work Anymore"

9. "The Sad Songs"

10. "Watching You Love Me"

11. "Amarillo Sky" (Live from Nashville, Tenn.)

12. "Johnny Cash" (Live from Los Angeles, Calif.)

13. "She’s Country" (Live from Las Vegas, Nev.)

14. "Big Green Tractor" (Live from Dallas, Texas)

15. "My Kinda Party" (Live from St. Louis, Mo.)

Georgia :

16. "Whiskey Me Away"

17. "Trouble With a Heartbreak"

18. "The State I’m In"

19. "Midnight and Missin’ You"

20. "Ain’t Enough Cowboy"

21. "God Made Airplanes"

22. "My Weakness"

23. "Holy Water"

24. "Rock and Roll Cowboy"

25. "Your Mama"

26. "Take a Little Ride" (Live from Las Vegas, Nev.)

27. "Burnin’ It Down" (Live from St. Louis, Mo.)

28. "Any Ol’ Barstool" (Live from Knoxville, Tenn.)

29. "Rearview Town" (Live from St. Louis, Mo.)

30. "Blame It on You" (Live from Manchester, Tenn.)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Alex Song
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Brantley Gilbert
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
extratv

Carrie Underwood Reacts to All the Attention for Her Legs!

Carrie Underwood was a big winner at the 2022 CMT Awards, taking home Video of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her song with Jason Aldean. “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Carrie backstage, where she dished on the win as well the attention that her super toned legs have been getting!
MUSIC
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Kinda Party#Double Album#Rock And Roll#Q A
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in the ultimate cowgirl outfit

Yeehaw! Miranda Lambert knows exactly how to turn heads and she did just that with her latest appearance. The country music queen turned up the heat in a stunning cowgirl outfit complete with a hat, tassels and plenty of sass. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
99.9 KEKB

Josh Mirenda Was Looking to Write a Song for Jason Aldean — Instead, He Wrote One for Himself [Exclusive Premiere]

Born and raised in Hendersonville, Tenn., multi-Platinum hit songwriter Josh Mirenda grew up around country music, and six months after his college graduation, he went and signed his first publishing deal. And though he has gone on to write songs for big-name artists including Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley, there has always been a spark within him to take his turn in the spotlight.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy