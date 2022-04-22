Jason Aldean Throws 'My Kinda Party' To Celebrate Double Album Release

Photo: Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio

The second half of Jason Aldean ’s massive double album is finally here, so the country hitmaker celebrated with an exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release party. Hosted by Wayne D , the party took place in L.A. the night before Aldean’s highly-anticipated project was set to release. The party included live performances of some of Aldean’s biggest songs, a special Q&A, details about the new album and more.

Georgia is available Friday (April 22), following the first installment of Aldean’s double album Macon , which released in November 2021 . Altogether, the project serves as a nod to Aldean’s hometown. Each album features 15 songs, including 10 new tracks and five live performances of some of the “Rock And Roll Cowboy” artist’s most iconic hits. Aldean told Wayne D that he’d compiled so many songs throughout the project that “one album turned into two.” Realizing he’d never released a live album or greatest hits album, Aldean ultimately incorporated his live performances on the double album (including “Amarillo Sky,” “She’s Country,” “Take A Little Ride” and more). For his 10th album, Aldean wanted to “do something special.” Now that both parts of the double album will be available, Aldean plans to bounce between Macon and Georgia as he releases singles from the project.

Aldean has already rolled out several songs on the Georgia track list, including “ Trouble With A Heartbreak ,” “ Rock And Roll Cowboy ,” and “ God Made Airplanes ,” to name a few. The award-winning country artist included performances of his singles from the new Georgia album, songs from Macon and other fan-favorites throughout his career (including some songs he’d just played for the first time on Thursday, April 21). The set list included “You Make It Easy,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” soon-to-release track co-written by Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Me Away,” one from Brantley Gilbert called “Small Town Small,” Bryan Adams ’ “Heaven” and more.

Among other songs, Macon includes the award-winning power ballad “If I Didn’t Love You,” featuring Carrie Underwood . It’s one that Aldean has admitted was outside of his comfort zone, noting to iHeartCountry that he’s “usually not a guy into doing real sappy-type love songs — not that this is sappy. It’s more of a kind of breaking up and getting over it kind of song. To me that’s a kind of love song.” Still, pairings of other iconic country artists inspired Aldean to give it a shot (and watch it pay off big time): “Carrie was made for this song… It’s something that turned out a little outside of what I’d normally do, which is always cool.” He added at his release party: “ Those songs are special. They don’t come around every day. ”

“Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become, and for me, it’s no different ... especially from a music standpoint,” Aldean previously said in a statement of his inspiration for the double album. “My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my on way.”

Following his double album rollout, Aldean is gearing up for his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour,” set to stop in more than two dozen cities nationwide. Aldean is kicking it off in July and bringing special guests Gabby Barrett , John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver . The “My Kinda Party” singer said he’s “ ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive .” See the Macon and Georgia track lists below:

Macon :

1. "After You"

2. "Over You Again"

3. "That’s What Tequila Does"

4. "Small Town Small"

5. "If I Didn’t Love You"

6. "Story for Another Glass"

7. "Heaven"

8. "This Bar Don’t Work Anymore"

9. "The Sad Songs"

10. "Watching You Love Me"

11. "Amarillo Sky" (Live from Nashville, Tenn.)

12. "Johnny Cash" (Live from Los Angeles, Calif.)

13. "She’s Country" (Live from Las Vegas, Nev.)

14. "Big Green Tractor" (Live from Dallas, Texas)

15. "My Kinda Party" (Live from St. Louis, Mo.)

Georgia :

16. "Whiskey Me Away"

17. "Trouble With a Heartbreak"

18. "The State I’m In"

19. "Midnight and Missin’ You"

20. "Ain’t Enough Cowboy"

21. "God Made Airplanes"

22. "My Weakness"

23. "Holy Water"

24. "Rock and Roll Cowboy"

25. "Your Mama"

26. "Take a Little Ride" (Live from Las Vegas, Nev.)

27. "Burnin’ It Down" (Live from St. Louis, Mo.)

28. "Any Ol’ Barstool" (Live from Knoxville, Tenn.)

29. "Rearview Town" (Live from St. Louis, Mo.)

30. "Blame It on You" (Live from Manchester, Tenn.)