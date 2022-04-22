ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, MD

Girls lacrosse: Dos Santos helps Knights roll to win over Bears

By Greg Swatek gswatek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7XRt_0fGeLStD00
Buy Now Middletown’s Jess Doreen runs to shoot the ball against Oakdale at Oakdale High School on Thursday. The Knights defeated the Bears 20-8. Middletown Oakdale Lacrosse Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Bella Dos Santos presents a conundrum for opposing teams.

First, there is her speed, which allows her to blow past defenders on the offensive end of the field and track down opposing players when she hustles back on defense.

Then, there is the matter of her slick, left-handed shot, which provides yet another angle for the Middletown girls lacrosse team to score from and often catches defenders a little off guard.

“I think maybe my defender doesn’t think that I’ll actually be strong on that hand,” the talented senior midfielder for the Knights said. “I think it helps the team that they can trust I’ll be able to shoot on that side.”

Dos Santos is one of the hardest working and most well-rounded players on a team that generally doesn’t slack off or lack talent.

On Thursday evening, she scored five goals to help propel visiting Middletown to a 20-8 victory over Oakdale.

“Just the commitment to wanting to be better,” Knights coach Tyler White said of Dos Santos. “There is improvement every day. There is no lack of desire or commitment. Whether it’s the speed, working on defense, working on her shot, doing her schoolwork, Bella has many talents on and off the field, and she is extremely busy.”

In addition to juggling her school work and her lacrosse responsibilities, Dos Santos holds down a job and has earned all-county accolades for her skill on the flute, an instrument she has played since she was in fourth grade. That’s right around the same time she started playing lacrosse.

Asked if she was better playing lacrosse or the flute, Dos Santos smiled and said, “I think it’s pretty even.”

White is impressed with how she manages her time and pulls everything off so well.

“To be able to turn that focus into what she does on the field is pretty amazing to me,” he said.

Middletown (9-1) was able to dial in its focus and pull away from Oakdale (2-5) after slow starts in both halves.

The Bears won the opening draw and possessed the ball for nearly the first four minutes of the game before freshman standout Allison Finley opened the scoring with the first of her five goals.

“She’s incredible,” Oakdale coach Erika Hollander said. “She’s been a force this year.”

Finley scored again with 17 minutes, 26 seconds to play in the first half to give the Bears a 2-1 lead.

But then Middletown took control of the draws and rattled off eight unanswered goals to take command.

Junior midfielder Ellery Bowman finished with six goals to lead the way for the Knights, while freshman attack Jess Doreen added three goals.

Oakdale dominated the draws at the start of the second half and scored the first four goals of the period to cut the deficit to 12-7 before Middletown once again regained control.

“This is probably the toughest we have seen them play,” Hollander said of the Oakdale players. “We knew it was going to be a really competitive game. They gave everything they had, and we couldn’t be prouder.”



