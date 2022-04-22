Police Seek Public's Help Catching Ducks Assailant

Photo: Getty Images

COSTA MESA (CNS) - Costa Mesa police today were investigating the fatal shooting of four ducks in TeWinkle Park.

Police were called Monday about the shooting of a mallard, a Pekin duck and two Muscovy ducks known as Mr. Chipper and Grace, according to Debbie McGuire of the Wetlands and Wildlife Center, which is helping police with the investigation by X-raying the birds and extracting the ammunition. A frequent visitor to the park said she last saw the ducks about 7 p.m. Easter Sunday, McGuire said.

Police asked for anyone with information to call investigators at 714-754-5637.