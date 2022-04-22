Razer Leviathan V2 review

Improve your conference calls with the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone. Featuring TruVoicelift and advanced zone control, this office device targets voice amplification. And you can set 5 advanced exclusive zones to prevent noise reduction, which is perfect for a multifunction work environment. Moreover, the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 mounts on the ceiling of a conference room and features 28 microphones. In fact, with angled microphones, it picks up sound from every person in the room. It also includes an integrated speaker, so everyone can hear you loud and clear. Additionally, it comes with PoE technology, which means it doesn’t require a separate power source like other microphones. Instead, it gets its power through an Ethernet cable that connects directly to the switch or router via Power over Ethernet (PoE). This makes setup easy and ensures that you don’t have any cords lying around.

