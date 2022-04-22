ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Razer Leviathan V2 review

By John Loeffler
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar-subwoofer combo will rattle your walls and impress your neighbors with some of the best computer audio we've heard outside of a studio setting, but it will cost you more than its predecessor and it does away with 3.5mm and optical input. +. Incredible sound....

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Lo & Sons Hakuba review

- Limited color options. With the Lo & Sons Hakuba, hitting the gym or the trails before, after, or even during work, is easier than ever – even if it isn't an absolutely perfect fit. Due to the exceptional build quality – from its 600D recycled poly exterior material...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
The Independent

10 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

The best HDMI cable for PC gaming

The best HDMI cable unlocks your monitor or television's true potential. A good quality cable won't cost a fortune, and it'll deliver a great picture at your display's highest-supported response rate. I'm not kidding about such cables being affordable either—our favorite cable costs less than $10. Some of you...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Review: We Threw the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Bluetooth Party Speaker Into a Pool

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bang & Olufsen has a reputation for making pretty and pricey speakers, so when we saw they were releasing a new generation of portable Bluetooth speakers just in time for summer, naturally we were curious. In this review, I’ll go hands-on with the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) to see how it sounds, what it’s best for, and if I can recommend it to you. And because it’s supposed to be waterproof,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Audio#Design Change#Razer Leviathan V2#Techradar#Usb#The Thx Spatial Audio
PC Magazine

PSB M4U 8 MKII Review

PSB’s M4U 8 MKII noise-cancelling headphones offer several improvements over their predecessors, the M4U 8, including better battery life and an audio mode that adapts to your hearing. They also deliver a solid bass-forward audio experience, but at $399.99, they simply cost too much considering they don't offer active noise cancellation (ANC) on par with similarly priced competitors. For less money, the $329 Bose QuietComfort 45 and the $349.99 Sony WH-1000XM4 are both Editors' Choice award winners and stronger values that deliver superior performance all around.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Black boxes of Boeing jet that crashed in China so badly damaged that no clues available to explain its plunge

The black boxes retrieved from the Boeing 737 that crashed in March, killing all 132 people on board, were so damaged that they failed to reveal any clue that could explain the plane’s deadly nosedive, the Chinese government said.China Eastern flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou plunged into a terraced field in China's Guangxi province on 21 March, in what is believed to be the country’s first fatal crash in nearly three decades.A cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site and a second black box was found on a mountain slope about 1.5m underground after a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deals include an Asus for $180

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a powerful gaming computer, laptop deals are never in short supply. We’re always on the lookout for great discounts on laptops from major brands, such as Asus, Dell, and Lenovo. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite offers on excellent laptops that you can get today!
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Netflix
TechRadar

Netflix cancels multiple shows amid huge subscriber loss

Netflix is already cancelling multiple shows and movies after its recent subscriber and financial problems. According to The Wrap, the streaming giant has pulled the plug on numerous in-development Netflix shows. The company's animation department has been hit hardest by the issues currently plaguing Netflix, which has suffered downturns in its market value and subscriber base since the turn of the year.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fortune

While Elon Musk has been making waves with Twitter and Tesla, his Boring Company’s valuation has shot up to $5.7 billion

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Elon Musk caused a stir in markets this week with his proposal to buy Twitter and another record quarter for Tesla, the billionaire entrepreneur’s futuristic transportation company saw its valuation shoot up to almost $5.7 billion.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Netflix Officially Adding Commercials

It's the end of an era for Netflix. While the service has long been praised for its lack of ads and commercials, Netflix is reversing its course on the matter. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said that ads will soon be incorporated into the service. Hastings'...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Sony Plans to Follow Microsoft's Controversial Move (And You Won't Like It)

The video game industry has gone through many changes in the past few years that have been a boon for investors, but not so great for people who play the games themselves. One major one that's driven up revenue for companies like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Sony (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report has been the era of microtransactions, also known as downloadable content or DLC, in video games.
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone features TruVoicelift & advanced zone control

Improve your conference calls with the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone. Featuring TruVoicelift and advanced zone control, this office device targets voice amplification. And you can set 5 advanced exclusive zones to prevent noise reduction, which is perfect for a multifunction work environment. Moreover, the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 mounts on the ceiling of a conference room and features 28 microphones. In fact, with angled microphones, it picks up sound from every person in the room. It also includes an integrated speaker, so everyone can hear you loud and clear. Additionally, it comes with PoE technology, which means it doesn’t require a separate power source like other microphones. Instead, it gets its power through an Ethernet cable that connects directly to the switch or router via Power over Ethernet (PoE). This makes setup easy and ensures that you don’t have any cords lying around.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

My Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra just failed the drop test

It started when I felt a tiny ridge – an imperfection – on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's perfect plane of glistening Gorilla Glass. My finger caught on something I couldn't see. I absentmindedly ran my finger back and forth over the screen, which was currently displaying my Twitter feed. Did I feel something? Nah...no, wait...there is it.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Dell Just Dropped Prices on Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch Bundles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Most consumers associate Dell with nothing more than laptops and desktops, but the PC maker actually has a robust portfolio of products that run the gamut from gaming to office gadgets. And while Dell products might not be the sexiest gadgets, the company reliably produces one of the world’s best laptops year after year. Best of all, there’s always a continuous flow of Dell deals that we update regularly. This week’s best Dell...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Bose Portable Smart Speaker Review: A Compact Speaker With Sound Befitting the Bose Name

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. From noise-canceling headphones to true wireless earbuds, Bose’s presence is everywhere in the audio space  Nearly one and a half years after its release, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker continues to be a prized darling in the smart speaker space. But why? Well, because it’s one of the few options with a built-in battery for on-the-go convenience. And guess what? I’ve finally managed to check it out in the flesh to experience what all...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy