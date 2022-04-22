ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Tennessee gas station owner undercharges customers for several hours

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMRDF_0fGeIXTt00

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — No wonder sales were brisk.

A gas station owner in eastern Tennessee was “on the verge of tears” after realizing he unwittingly offered customers the lowest prices in the country. The deep discounts went on for several hours before a customer at the Chattanooga gas station brought the error to the owner’s attention.

The customer, Henry DeHart, said he noticed there was a mistake when he filled his tank with premium gasoline.

“When I went to put the handle away, I was like, ‘Well, that’s not right,’ DeHart wrote in a Facebook post on April 14.

It wasn’t. DeHart put 12 gallons in his tank and was charged only $5.64. The average price of premium gas in Tennessee was more than $4.64 at the time; the latest national average price, according to AAA, is $4.12. Prices have dropped to an average of $4.57 for premium in Tennessee, according to the website.

So, DeHart was startled when he looked at his bill that he was being charged 45 cents per gallon.

DeHart said he went to show the owner but was having trouble communicating due to “a very difficult language barrier.”

“He wasn’t getting it, so I was like, ‘Print my receipt,’” DeHart wrote on Facebook. “He ran back around the counter, started poking at his screen and then turned green. No one had told him in the last five hours.”

DeHart paid the proper amount but said a customer behind him in line was upset about missing out on the discount.

“I insisted I pay the difference because he had already taken such a beating this morning,” DeHart wrote on Facebook. “What I find most frustrating about this is that this man, who came to a country to start a life, where they don’t speak his native language, with the guts to own a small business would get screwed over by people for half of day.

“There’s no telling how much money he lost today. He was on the verge of tears.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Greyhound’s new Knoxville station causing confusion, concern

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re planning on taking a Greyhound bus to your next destination sometime soon you should know about their new pick up and drop off location. Last month, the Greyhound Station along East Magnolia Avenue was sold. However, some people said they didn’t even know about the change until recently. “We […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Business
Chattanooga, TN
Industry
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Chattanooga, TN
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Small Business#Eastern Tennessee#Gas Prices#Aaa#Print
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
NotYourBonnie

Georgia Man Arrested For Freezing His Grandmother Alive

Suspect had a previous bench warrant out for his arrest after being charged with hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Creative Commons. Robert Keith Tincher III of Rome, Georgia is currently behind bars in Floyd County. The 29-year-old is being held on several charges, with the most notable being his connection to the death of his grandmother, 82-year-old Doris Cumming.
ROME, GA
WSMV

Lebanon Police find deceased person near Walmart

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -Lebanon Police located a deceased person in the parking lot of the Walmart on 615 South Cumberland Street. According to Lebanon Police, officers received a call at 5:15 pm about a possible deceased person in a vehicle at the grocery store. After arriving, officers located a van with a deceased person.
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
88K+
Followers
98K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy