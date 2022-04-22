ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Google investing millions in Omaha

WOWT
 2 days ago

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Google building new data center in northwest Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Google on Thursday announced a major investment in the Omaha metro area, unveiling plans to build a new data center near State Street and Blair High Road. The new facility will employ 120 people. The company made the announcement at its existing data center in Papillion,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A rude awakening for an Omaha hairstylist with dreams of opening her own salon. Suspicious transactions cut deep into her finances. Hoping to trim debt and build good credit, hairstylist Aarika Roberts deposited $5,000 in a debit account with Credit Karma. She later had 15 unauthorized...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska medical marijuana campaign needs funding

After three decades 6 News is changing the way we bring you our public affairs program. Google has already broken ground on the new northwest Omaha site but it's not clear yet just how long construction will take. 6 On Your Side: Young Nebraskans lead climate change fight.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Truck drivers needed in Nebraska to bolster supply chain

After three decades 6 News is changing the way we bring you our public affairs program. Google has already broken ground on the new northwest Omaha site but it's not clear yet just how long construction will take. 6 On Your Side: Young Nebraskans lead climate change fight.
OMAHA, NE
