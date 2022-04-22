Helping future Omaha entrepreneurs

A wildfire broke out north of the Omaha metro Saturday. The fire was spotted in Burt County, north of the metro. "If you own land or have access to the land to turn on a pivot please do. Firefighters are attempting to get control of a fire north of the metro. Please be proactive and activate your pivots and make sure your tractors are hooked up to a disc ready to go."

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO