Omaha, NE

Helping future Omaha entrepreneurs

WOWT
 2 days ago

After three decades 6 News is changing the way we bring you our public affairs...

www.wowt.com

You're never too young to start thinking of a great business plan.
You're never too young to start thinking of a great business plan.
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Google investing millions in Omaha

You're never too young to start thinking of a great business plan.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Flames hit home, damage another in Omaha

Sunday marks the city’s most recent homicide but the family of the young man who was killed exclusively tells 6 News that is not how they want him to be remembered. A new look at a bizarre robbery attempt 6 News told you about last week. Nebraska pro-marijuana campaign...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Wildfire breaks out north of the Omaha metro

A wildfire broke out north of the Omaha metro Saturday. The fire was spotted in Burt County, north of the metro. "If you own land or have access to the land to turn on a pivot please do. Firefighters are attempting to get control of a fire north of the metro. Please be proactive and activate your pivots and make sure your tractors are hooked up to a disc ready to go."
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Google announces Nebraska growth plan that includes new northwest Omaha data center

OMAHA, Neb. -- Tech giant Google announced plans Thursday to invest at least $750 million more in Nebraska — in part by building its first Omaha data center. The California-based company said it intends to add to its Papillion data center complex and give $100,000 to Omaha’s future main library project, which is expected to rise at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WOWT

Truck drivers needed in Nebraska to bolster supply chain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Companies across the nation have been begging for more truck drivers as they face a massive shortage. Here in Nebraska, there are thousands of truck drivers needed to keep the supply chain in Nebraska moving.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New truck driving school in Omaha works to end worker shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Companies across the nation have been begging for more truck drivers as they face a massive shortage. Here in Nebraska, there are thousands of truck drivers needed to keep the supply chain in Nebraska moving. Cameo Holliday is changing up careers. He’s getting behind the wheel...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gov. Ricketts signs law enforcement bills

After three decades 6 News is changing the way we bring you our public affairs program. Google has already broken ground on the new northwest Omaha site but it's not clear yet just how long construction will take. 6 On Your Side: Young Nebraskans lead climate change fight. Updated: 1...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare

The metro is saying goodbye to a former Democratic congressman who was known to bridge the gap between parties.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

John Cook knows darkness. He’s located the light.

LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook entered the 2009 season having won 281 of his first 300 games – a ridiculous .937 winning percentage. He had already won two national titles. At age 52, he had ascended to the pinnacle of his profession. But, inside,...
LINCOLN, NE

