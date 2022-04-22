ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Overdose deaths at an all-time high

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The Russian Lady in Hartford changes name...

JoJo Smith
1d ago

well we spoon feed these recreational drug users and everyone but they are blamed for their drug use ...oh and we give them free time and free money so they have more time to do drugs and more money to buy them. Why would we not expect more drug users and more drug users deaths...surprise

WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals cutting inpatient care

Several hospitals are scaling back inpatient services or ending inpatient care. Below are seven hospitals that announced plans to scale back or end inpatient care since February. 1. Marietta, Ga.-based WellStar Health System is closing the emergency department and ending inpatient care at Atlanta Medical Center South in May. The...
INTERVIEW: Mortgage rates hit highest level in 12 years

VIDEO: 'Russian Lady' changes name to 'Ukrainian Lady'. The Russian Lady in Hartford changed its name to "The Ukrainian Lady." Soulemane's family speaks after state trooper arrested. Updated: 5 hours ago. 5 businesses destroyed by fire in Seymour.
After school vaccine clinics held in Hartford this week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the number of COVID cases rising slightly in Connecticut, some schools like UConn brought back the mask mandates. Could we see that happen in local school districts?. Eyewitness News checked in with Hartford school leaders to find out what their plan is. It’s a very...
The Russian Lady in Hartford changes name to The Ukrainian Lady

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the war continues in Ukraine people across the country and here in Connecticut continue to find ways to show support to the people of Ukraine. The Russian Lady announced they are changing their name to The Ukrainian Lady in honor of Ukraine. The General Manager...
TRENDING NOW: Work record, Meriden cat, glow-in-the-dark fetch

Meteorologist Scot Haney said Friday would be beautiful. However, a little shower activity was possible this weekend. Here is his Friday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of April 22, including a look at the weekend forecast. WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE...
Connecticut man impaled after tripping, falling onto horseshoe stake

BRISTOL, Conn. — A Connecticut man is recovering after authorities said he fell onto a horseshoe stake, which impaled his torso. According to WTNH and WVIT, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday on Meadowbrook Drive in Bristol. The 54-year-old man was mowing the grass when he stumbled and fell onto the metal bar, the Bristol Fire Department said. The stake sank about 8 inches into his body, officials said.
VIDEO: CT mother and daughter sentenced in Capitol riot

Many people this week took the time to hit the airways for spring break, and just a few days ago the national mask mandate that covers transportation ended. Dr. Karen Emerick, the Director of the Center for Pediatric Liver Disease at Connecticut Children's, talks about a mystery liver disease in children.
Connecticut drops face mask mandate on buses, 2 rail lines

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it is making face masks optional on buses and commuter rail lines after the federal Transportation Security Administration this week ended enforcement of a mask mandate. The nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit ended after a federal...
JOBS FOR CT: Associate Manager at Famous Footwear

Many people this week took the time to hit the airways for spring break, and just a few days ago the national mask mandate that covers transportation ended. Dr. Karen Emerick, the Director of the Center for Pediatric Liver Disease at Connecticut Children's, talks about a mystery liver disease in children.
CT’s seven-day COVID positivity rate tops 8 percent

As COVID-19 activity continues to increase across Connecticut, the state reported Friday that the seven-day positivity rate of new tests had topped 8 percent. In its daily report Friday, the state said that 4,828 new cases were found in the past seven days among 59,647 tests for a positivity rate of 8.09 percent — the highest since the state switched to a seven-day figure in its reports in recent weeks.
State police: Wrong-way crash fatalities in CT this year hit the 2021 total after recent cluster of crashes

After a number of deadly accidents, Connecticut has recorded as many fatalities involving wrong-way drivers in the first four months of 2022 as in all of 2021. In 2021, seven people died in wrong-way car accidents in the state, according to the University of Connecticut’s online Crash Data Repository. Seven people have died in wrong-way crashes so far 2022, according to State Police.
