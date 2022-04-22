ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

New Copeland Road to partially close for 2 weeks starting April 25

By Reyna Revelle
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A traffic advisory has been set for New Copeland Road at Dolores Street. It will be closed for up to two weeks starting on Monday, April 25 while utilities are installed across the roadways.

Many of the businesses along New Copeland Road are medical clinics, a daycare and an animal hospital. With traffic already congested in areas like South Broadway Avenue, citizens are concerned this will impact it even further.

Major 3-vehicle crash shut down part of Highway 69 North in Tyler Thursday morning

“It’s crazy! It’s pure madness, especially on Broadway,” said Tyler resident, Amanda Smith.

As utilities are installed across the roadway, New Copeland Road will be closed at Dolores Street between East Rieck Road and East Grande Boulevard for about two weeks beginning Monday. It wasn’t until signs were posted along the road, businesses in the area were unaware this change would take place.

“At first, we were startled, so we had our staff call the City of Tyler and we called the state and got no response. We didn’t actually hear about what was really happening until we heard from your news station,” said Podiatrist at Foot Specialists of Tyler, Dr. Matthew Kindle.

Clinics like Foot Specialists of Tyler were more concerned about their patients accessing the clinic. In the past, road projects have blocked access to their clinic. This time, Dr. Kindle would just like to ensure patients can still take an alternate route.

“Our patients have to have access to the clinic to be able to receive their treatment. There are urgent things that come up with patients throughout any given week, so they can’t really close us down,” said Dr. Kindle.

With new traffic updates happening across Tyler and with the new work starting on New Copeland Drive, businesses and residents say they just wish they were better informed.

“Well, I know that Broadway gets really congested. That’s why I don’t like going up Broadway. I don’t know. It’s the lighting and the way the lights are. It always stops and goes, stops and goes. But, other than that I try to avoid it as much as possible,” said, Phillips 66 cashier, Carla Long.

Tyler ISD converts school bus into ‘Literacy Bus’

This construction will leave drivers to find alternate routes on Paluxy Drive or an often busy South Broadway Avenue.

Additional business owners in the area have contacted KETK News saying they had called the city for answers on the lack of communication. KETK reached out to the City of Tyler who says it is an outside vendor responsible for the project on New Copeland, not them.

