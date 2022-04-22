ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Fiala scores 2, Wild beat Canucks and lock up 2nd in Central

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the...

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Wild recalls Cramarossa from Iowa

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Joseph Cramarossa from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Cramarossa, 29 (10/26/92), has recorded 19 points (10-9=19) including two game-winning goals and 62 penalty minutes (PIM) in...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Blues, Wild to meet in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Home-ice advantage still to be determined as regular-season winds down. The St. Louis Blues will meet the division-rival Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Home-ice advantage is still to be determined. The Blues have won five straight games against Minnesota and are 9-0-1 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mats Zuccarello
Matthew Highmore
Ryan Hartman
Kirill Kaprizov
Cam Talbot
Elias Pettersson
Kevin Fiala
Jared Spurgeon
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Seattle

ST. PAUL -- With its 12-game home point streak on the line, the Wild will welcome the NHL's newest team to Xcel Energy Center for the first time on Friday night when the Seattle Kraken come to the State of Hockey. The Wild and Kraken have played twice already this...
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Wild handle Canucks, lock in playoff foe

Kevin Fiala scored two goals and Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, Jared Spurgeon scored once...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Dahlin's recent production stacks up among NHL's top defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin dropped the two halves of his stick onto the ice as the puck crossed the goal line, then shrugged as he skated toward his teammates to celebrate. Dahlin scored his 12th goal of the season Thursday on a one-timer that snapped his stick in two. The puck slid slowly into the New Jersey net off the skate of Devils forward Dawson Mercer.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
HOCKEY
MLive.com

Red Wings fall to Penguins 7-2 in home finale

DETROIT – The Pittsburgh Penguins scored three unanswered goals in the second period Saturday to snap a tie and defeated the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 at Little Caesars Arena. It was the home finale for the Red Wings, who fell to 30-39-10. Their final three games are on the road, starting with Sunday at New Jersey (1 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit Extra).
DETROIT, MI

