Students receive educational experience ahead of Earth Day

By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

BOISE — Around 3,000 bees swarmed inside a wooden structure at Boise’s Mariposa Park on Wednesday. The queen bee, painted with a white dot, moved near the top of the hive.

A combined fifth- and sixth-grade class from nearby Horizon Elementary School was there to learn about pollination and pollinator plants the week of Earth Day.

“Are there king bees?” asked a student standing in front of the hive.

Later the group played a game as butterflies, rolling dice to determine their fate as they migrated. Their outcomes ranged from flying into a windshield, to starving, to fully migrating.

“I died,” yelled Xander, a blond student in a black hoodie running back from the game, which was designed to illustrate the difficulty pollinators can face.

Another student, Lilyana Almeida, managed to migrate. Lilyana, who is 10 years old, said she was going to change the way she treats butterflies after learning how fragile they are.

“I did not know much about them (butterflies) so it was fun learning about them,” she said.

The goal of the day was to connect kids with pollinator plants and insects to understand their importance to the food supply, Idaho Business for the Outdoors Co-founder Heather Dermott said. The other mission was to get kids learning while outdoors.

“It’s connecting them with their parks and creating pollinator gardens,” Dermott said. “We live in a mountain desert, we are looking for an understanding of plants that grow best to help preserve water, both quantity and quality.”

This was the first such event, though Dermott said the group has one more next month.

Students rotated among three stations, including a scavenger hunt and pollinator garden maintenance.

But before all that, representatives from Symms Fruit Ranch and Albertsons gave a presentation to students about how pollination now leads to produce later in the summer.

“Who loves fresh asparagus?” said Kent Frazee, produce sales manager with Albertsons.

A handful of students raised their hands.

“I didn’t think I’d see that many hands,” Frazee said.

Symms Fruit Ranch Grower Sally Symms brought a peach tree branch to show students different parts of flowers and how pollination works. A jar sat next to her with a small cutting of the branch. A bee flew around the flowers on the branch.

“These peaches that are pollinated now will be growing all through the next few months. They’ll be harvested in August,” Symms said.

She said she likes to see 5,000 flowers pollinated per day from a bee colony in the orchard. With perfect weather at 65 degrees, bees are at 100%, she said. But their productivity lowers with even a small change in temperature.

“It’s really just important to have as many bees as possible,” Symms said. “Because we can’t control the weather.”

The Symms Fruit Ranch rents the bees from beekeepers.

Later, Treasure Valley Beekeepers Club Member Kevin Duesman explained bee facts to curious children clustered around the hive.

For their classroom teacher, Amber Drobny, the field trip was a chance for her students to be connected to their community. She also wanted to show kids the green space that was nearby and for them to learn about how to help pollinators.

“It’s nice to get out of the building. … It was our first field trip as a class,” said Drobny, who took the half-mile walk with the students to the park in west Boise. “Every person should know a little about pollination and how it works and what we can do to help keep the pollinators alive.”

