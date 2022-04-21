ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Trial for Letecia Stauch, accused of killing stepson, delayed again for mental health evaluation

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Letecia Stauch appears in El Paso County Court in 2020. Gazette file photo

Professionals need more time to evaluate Letecia Stauch's mental health before they conclude their report, an El Paso County judge said Thursday in a decision that again delays a trial that was scheduled to start last month.

Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon, more than two years ago.

On Thursday, lawyers on both sides said they hope to have the report on her mental health completed by the end of May. Stauch's next hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 9.

Stauch did not appear in court for Thursday's status hearing. Fourth Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner approved her counsel's motion to waive her presence.

She pleaded not guilty last November to killing her stepson. But at a hearing on Feb. 11, Werner granted her request to change that plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. Per Colorado law for insanity pleas, he ordered Stauch to undergo a sanity evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.

Stauch said at the Feb. 11 hearing through her attorneys that she was considering waiving her right to a jury trial over concerns she wouldn't be able to get a fair panel.

Defense attorneys also filed a Feb. 4 motion to dismiss the jury trial in the case, a decision Stauch alone can make under Colorado law.

In addition to a murder charge, Stauch faces charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. If convicted of the top charge, she faces life in prison.

Investigators believe Stauch killed Gannon sometime after 2 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2020. She seemingly cooperated with authorities who were searching for Gannon when he was reported missing, but authorities quickly began to suspect a homicide. Deputies searched the Stauch home on Feb. 3.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced it had found Gannon’s body less than two months later on March 18. Santa Rosa County is on the Florida Panhandle, east of Pensacola.

