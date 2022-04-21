Symphony Under the Stars, 'Beauty and the Beast' and more: Looking ahead in Ocala/Marion

Editor's note: This column has been revised to reflect the correct location for the May 1 performance of the Marion Civic Chorale.

Photographs by Steven Benson

The Appleton Museum of Art, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, presents “Invented Observations: Photographs by Steven Benson” on exhibit April 30 to Nov. 6 in the Balcony Gallery for Florida Arts. Benson is a professor at Daytona State College and is the recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Midwest Fellowship. His work has been displayed in numerous collections, including the Museum of Fine Art Houston, Detroit Institute of Arts and Museet for Fotokunst in Denmark. For more information, call 352-291-4455 or visit www.AppletonMuseum.org .

Marion Civic Chorale

The Marion Civic Chorale announces its Spring concert series, with “The Journey Home,” featuring the poetry of acclaimed American poet and Pulitzer winner Sara Teasdale. Performances will be at 3 p.m. May 1 at Fort King Presbyterian Church, 13 NE 36th Ave., Ocala, and 3 p.m. May 15 at St. George Anglican Cathedral, 5646 SE 28th St., Ocala. Free and open to the public; donations gratefully accepted to help fund the Grat L. Rosazza music scholarship. For more information, email President@marionchorale.org or visit www.marionchorale.org .

Symphony Under the Stars

The annual Mother's Day tradition is back on May 8 at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Join Fine Arts For Ocala (FAFO) and the Ocala Symphony for this event. Gates open at 3 p.m., the symphony performs at 7 p.m., and fireworks start about 8:45 p.m. Bring a picnic or purchase food and drinks from food trucks. Tickets are $20 to $80. More details at fafo.org .

'Beauty and the Beast'

This Disney musical will be live onstage May 12-June 5 at the Ocala Civic Theatre. "Based on the beloved 1991 Disney film, this 'tale as old as time' is brought to life in a spectacular stage version of the classic fairytale. All the songs from the movie are here, plus half a dozen new hits written for the stage musical," OCT said in a news release. More at (352) 236-2274 and www.ocalacivictheatre.com .

An Evening of Solos and Choral Music

The CF Wind Symphony performs at the Dassance Fine Arts Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. More than 40 musicians including students, alumni and community members will perform a program of musical selections, directed by John Ash. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 352-854-2322, ext. 1419 or visit the events calendar at www.cf.edu.

Marion County Museum of History and Archaeology

Presentation featuring MarthaLynne Allen discussing the connections between her grandfather Ross Allen and Marjorie Kinnan Rawlins at the Green Clover Hall, 319 SE 26th Terrace, Ocala, May 15 at 2 p.m. Reception follows the program. Free to members, $5 for nonmembers. For more information, call 352-263-5245.

