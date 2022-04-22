ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendry County, FL

Phone scammers pose as members of Hendry County Sheriff’s Office asking for money

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1wHK_0fGeBJye00

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals against scammers who are masquerading as HCSO members asking for money.

Locals have been receiving phone calls from individuals claiming to be Chief Deputy Kevin Nelson and Lt. Ben Rowe and possibly others.

The scammer is reportedly saying to locals they have an arrest warrant for a federal grand jury summons for failure to appear.

The victim was told that summons had been accepted on her behalf by someone else in the residence and that the warrant could be taken care of if they pay $1,385.00, according to HCSO.

The scammer has reportedly been requesting the victims to buy gift cards in that amount and to call them back to give them the information on the gift card.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hendry County, FL
Hendry County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were arrested Wednesday morning after Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Port Charlotte. After several drug overdoses were reportedly connected to this home, a search warrant was obtained. Narcotics detectives and a SWAT team executed the warrant on the home in the 22000 block of Gatewood Avenue in Port Charlotte.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Hcso
People

Fla. Teen Charged in Deaths of 6 People After Allegedly Driving BMW 151 Miles Per Hour, Posting Videos

A Florida teen who allegedly drove his car at a speed of over 150 mph is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after crashing into an SUV, killing all six occupants. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges 18-year-old Noah Galle — who was 17 years old at the time of the incident — was driving a BMW M5 down a Delray Beach, Fla., highway in January when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing it to flip multiple times.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO conducts traffic stop for no tail lights, finds drugs in a surprising place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver pulled over for a broken tail light was arrested after police reported finding a laundry list of drugs inside his car. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the driver had hundreds of grams of fentanyl, crystal meth, heroin, powdered cocaine, live shotgun shells, a loaded .45-caliber magazine, and a 9 mm pistol with a loaded drum magazine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy