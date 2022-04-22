Phone scammers pose as members of Hendry County Sheriff’s Office asking for money

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals against scammers who are masquerading as HCSO members asking for money.

Locals have been receiving phone calls from individuals claiming to be Chief Deputy Kevin Nelson and Lt. Ben Rowe and possibly others.

The scammer is reportedly saying to locals they have an arrest warrant for a federal grand jury summons for failure to appear.

The victim was told that summons had been accepted on her behalf by someone else in the residence and that the warrant could be taken care of if they pay $1,385.00, according to HCSO.

The scammer has reportedly been requesting the victims to buy gift cards in that amount and to call them back to give them the information on the gift card.