Angels' Brian Moran: Clears waivers

There are very few among us who expected to see this out of Cody Bellinger at this point. With the horrendous Spring Training that he had right after a terrible 2021 season, Dodgers fans were ready to write him off in this lineup. But instead, Cody is flourishing with the bat.
Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
When the Dodgers picked up Albert Pujols last season, they had no idea what they were going to get out of him. An aging veteran with no speed and no defensive prowess left leaves a lot to be desired. But the intention was for him to come off of the bench against left-handed pitching, earning the occasional start when the DH was in play.
On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
Look, it wasn’t the best night for Padres fans. Not only did the Dodgers walk all over them in the series opener on Friday night in San Diego, but the home plate umpire dished out enough questionable calls to upset any baseball fans. But throwing stuff at players is...
The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has been out since taking a pitch to the hand on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Trout attempted to get out of the way, but to no avail as the pitch hit him square on his left hand. However, the Angels and their fans...
View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers aren't the only west coast team searching for a new head coach. A franchise that isn't unfamiliar with irrelevance is looking for their eighth head coach since 2014. A recent report listed former Lakers head coach Mike D'Antoni as a candidate to take over for the Sacramento Kings.
Jimenez (hamstring) suffered a "significant" injury Saturday, but it is not expected to end his season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Jimenez was carted off the field after landing awkwardly on first base while running out a groundball. Though no formal move has been made, it appears a certainty that Jimenez will land on the injured list. Gavin Sheets is likely to see a significant uptick in playing time with Jimenez out.
Padlo was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Saturday. Padlo went 1-for-13 with nine strikeouts in his brief major-league debut last season. He's struggled in 15 games this season for Triple-A Tacoma, hitting .173/.317/.327 with a 36.5 percent strikeout rate.
The writing had been on the walls for Matt Beaty for quite some time. As successful as a hitter as he was at the minor league level, the Dodgers never really had the room on their roster to get him reps. Add in the fact that Edwin Rios is basically the power-hitting version of Beaty, and it was clear he wasn’t sticking around for long.
On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting seventh in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Chirinos will start at catcher after Anthony Bemboom was given the night off in California. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
The Los Angeles Dodgers quickly re-signed Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract after the MLB lockout ended, but that wasn’t their only move to address the starting rotation. The club had previously signed Andrew Heaney and later added Tyler Anderson to the mix. Anderson is plenty familiar with the...
It’s no secret that MLB made an effort to level the playing field this year. When they introduced humidors for baseballs in every stadium, the expectation was that the homerun rate could take a dive. And boy did it. Dodgers fans already know that something is different, watching several deep fly balls fall just short of the outfield walls.
