ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jimmy Kimmel celebrates son’s 5th birthday, thanks doctors for ‘saving Billy’s life’

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHEoZ_0fGeB3wH00

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated his son Billy’s fifth birthday on Thursday by thanking the doctors and nurses who saved his life.

“Happy 5th birthday to our little nut. We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai for saving Billy’s life,” the TV host, 54, captioned a photo of the birthday boy on Instagram.

“And to those of you whose donations, prayers and positive thoughts meant everything. Please support families who need medical care.”

Billy – whom Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney welcomed in April 2017 – was born with a rare congenital heart defect.

He was diagnosed with tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia and underwent open-heart surgery at just 3 days old .

Kimmel tearfully spoke about the “terrifying” ordeal on his talk show less than two weeks later, telling his audience and the viewers at home that “the operation was a success.”

“It was the longest three hours of my life,” he recalled, “but it was a success.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AwxQ_0fGeB3wH00
Billy was born in April 2017 with a rare congenital heart defect.
AP

Despite his emotional state at the time, the comedian did manage to crack a few jokes about the newborn after showing off a picture of the beaming baby.

“Poor kid. Not only did he get a bad heart, he got my face,” he quipped.

Months later, when Billy was 7 months old, he underwent his second operation .

ABC – which airs “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – announced on Dec. 5 of that year that Billy “had a scheduled and successful heart surgery” earlier that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gsak_0fGeB3wH00
Billy is Kimmel’s youngest child.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Since going public with his family’s medical troubles, Kimmel has become an activist for a variety of health care issues in America.

In addition to Billy, Kimmel and McNearney – who wed in 2013 – share 7-year-old daughter Jane. Kimmel also is dad to daughter Katie, 30, and son Kevin, 28, with his ex-wife, Gina Maddy.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel shares birthday tribute to son Billy, five, years after tearfully revealing he had open heart surgery hours after birth: 'We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses'

Jimmy Kimmel has shared a birthday tribute to his son Billy on his fifth birthday years after famously tearing up on his talk show when revealing the boy had open heart surgery just hours after birth in May 2017. The 54-year-old chat show host shared a cute snap of his...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

All My Children Vet Walt Willey Shares a Health Update and Sends a Message to His Fans ‘at This Critical Moment’

The soap community rallied around the former daytime star, who is now reaching out to his followers regarding a recent surgery. Last week All My Children alum Walt Willey (Jackson Montgomery) announced that he was having surgery on Wednesday, April 13, and asked for prayers from his fans. Now, we are happy to report that Willey is well and on the road to recovery!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Molly Mcnearney
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Surgery#Fallot#Ap#Abc
Daily Mail

Ethel Kennedy's daughters celebrate the matriarch's 94th birthday by sharing touching family photos and childhood images - while praising her 'grace, humor and spunk'

Kennedy matriarch Ethel's daughters marked her 94th birthday on Monday by sharing touching tributes to their mother on Instagram - while posting several intimate family photos and childhood images. Both Kerry and Rory Kennedy shared social media posts marking the occasion, while also praising their 'superwoman' mother's 'grace, humor and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Why 'RHONJ' Fans Are Coming for Teresa Giudice Right Now

Teresa Giudice may be the queen bee of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but some viewers are getting fed up with the firecracker attitude that made viewers initially fall in love with her. Giudice is the longest-standing castmember of the franchise and the only one who's been there since season 1. The Bravo star has become infamous for standing on her own against her co-stars, evening gunning for her own family members who are also stars on the show. But after a recent outburst against Margaret Josephs, some are saying she took things too far.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Susan Boyle Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Husband, Biggest Songs, Weight Loss Journey, MORE!

Susan Boyle, who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, has been an unlikely musical legend for years now since she took the stage on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with many laughing at her while others jeered. However, when Simon Cowell announced that there would be no more laughter because this woman had just won them over by singing beautifully from start to finish - without any prior experience!-- all bets were off! The rest is history!
WEIGHT LOSS
Page Six

Page Six

98K+
Followers
11K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy