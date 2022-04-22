ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSmith has 52 saves, Guentzel scores 3, Penguins top Bruins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Casey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 on Thursday night.

Guentzel completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season, as Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins, Bruins and Capitals have already secured playoff spots but are fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh and Boston are knotted at 99 points apiece.

Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins, who have won three of five following a four-game losing streak. The Penguins lost 2-1 at Boston on Saturday.

Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for the Bruins, whose two-game winning streak ended. Boston has lost five of eight overall.

DeSmith's shutout was his third of the season and ninth overall. With Tristan Jarry week-to-week with a lower-body injury, DeSmith is likely to remain Pittsburgh's starting goaltender into the playoffs.

Guentzel opened the scoring at 7:49 of the first period. He fired a wrist shot between Swayman’s pads from the slot off the rush.

Boston outshot Pittsburgh 10-0 through the first six minutes of the second period, but the Penguins extended their lead on their first shot. Jeff Carter made a one-touch redirect pass through the neutral zone to spring Zucker, who beat Swayman to the glove side with a wrist shot. It was his fourth goal in eight games.

Guentzel made it a 3-0 game late in the second. After a Bruins giveaway in their own zone, Kris Letang sent a cross-ice pass to Guentzel, who beat a sprawled Swayman up high.

DESMITH STANDS TALL

DeSmith made his second straight start and fourth in five games with Jarry sidelined.

His previous career best was 48 saves on 51 shots during a December 2018 home win over Boston.

DeSmith was sharp in the early portions of the second period with the Bruins swarming and Pittsburgh clinging to a 1-0 lead. He was equally impressive in the third with the Penguins ahead by three goals. The Bruins had a 15-6 advantage in shots and two power plays during the first 10 minutes of the period.

GUENTZEL'S MILESTONE

Guentzel reached the 40-goal mark for the second time in his career.

He became the eighth player in franchise history to record 40 or more goals in multiple seasons with the team. Only Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have accomplished the feat since the turn of the century.

Guentzel has 81 points, topping 80 for the first time in his career. Since 2005-06, only Crosby, Malkin and Phil Kessel have reached 80 points with Pittsburgh.

HEALING UP

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said several injured players could be nearing a return.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) could play in one of the Bruins’ two weekend games, Cassidy said, adding that if forward David Pastrnak (upper body) and defenseman Hampus Lindholm (lower body) aren’t in the lineup Sunday, they could be back Tuesday.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals. Lindholm, a top-four defenseman, was acquired in a March trade with Anaheim, and Ullmark has 23 wins. Pastrnak missed his eighth straight game while Lindholm sat out his sixth and Ullmark his third.

Boston has scored two goals or fewer in regulation in each of its last seven games and hasn’t scored on the power play in nine games, an 0-for-29 stretch.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Penguins: At Detroit on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_NHL

