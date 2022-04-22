Steph Curry signs Warriors fan's jersey in Denver and makes her day
Steph Curry’s appeal is universal.
While he’s known for being the favorite player for youngsters around the country, basketball’s more seasoned fans also appreciate his game.
Before Thursday night’s Game 3 Warriors-Nuggets first round matchup in the Western Conference playoffs, Curry was stopped before running through the tunnel by a white-haired Warriors fan. Steph signed the back of her jersey and she went wild, with the whole interaction captured by TV cameras.
Steph is a fan favorite for a reason. Everyone wants a piece of his attention but he somehow still finds a way to be accommodating for a lot of people. Other superstars might be too big to sign autographs, but Curry still makes it a habit to sign autographs and interact with his fans.
No matter what arena he’s in, whether it’s Chase Center, Ball Arena or somewhere else, you’re gonna see a lot of No. 30 jerseys when the Warriors are in town.
Comments / 0