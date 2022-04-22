ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammy Museum to Host ‘The Power of Women in Country Music’ Exhibit

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
 2 days ago

On May 27, the Grammy Museum will launch a new exhibit that highlights women in country music, featuring artifacts or content related to the careers of 70 female country artists.

Titled “The Power of Women in Country Music,” the exhibit highlights artists including Rosanne Cash, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Dolly Parton , Carly Pearce, LeAnn Rimes, Taylor Swift , Shania Twain and more. The exhibit also delves into the past and present of female artists in country music, highlighting the stories of Maybelle and Sara Carter, Patsy Montana, Patsy Cline, Wanda Jackson, Emmylou Harris, Reba McEntire, Faith Hill, Yola, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile and more.

The exhibit will include Parton’s dress from her 1971 Grand Ole Opry performance of “Joshua,” and her custom butterfly-inlaid Gibson banjo, as well as Emmylou Harris’s Manuel Cuevas boots, which she wore for the album cover of her 1979 album Blue Kentucky Girl . The exhibit also features Rosanne Cash’s Martin OM-28M acoustic guitar, Wanda Jackson’s pink fringed blazer and a Daisy Rock acoustic guitar. The pink dressing gown Reba McEntire wore in the 1993 music video for “Does He Love You” is included, as are Shania Twain’s outfit and top hat from her 1999 music video “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!.” Also featured is the blue dress Rimes wore to the 1997 Grammy Awards, when she became the youngest and first country artist to win the best new artist honor.

“I was thrilled to have my very own exhibit at the Grammy Museum a few years ago,” Parton said via a statement. “They are fantastic at bringing music memorabilia to the fans. So, of course I wanted to support the Women In Country exhibit. I hope you enjoy a little glimpse into my world, from one country fan to another.”

“I am absolutely blown away to be included in the Grammy Museum’s Women In Country exhibit,” Palmer added via a statement. “I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration of the women included. This is thrilling!”

The exhibit will run through Oct. 2. Tickets for Museum members will go on sale starting next Thursday (April 28) and for the general public on April 30.

On May 31, Rimes will join a special public program moderated by Marissa R. Moss, author of Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be .

“It’s humbling to be included in the Women In Country exhibition alongside such powerful and impactful female artists,” Rimes said via a statement. “This also couldn’t be better timing to highlight items from some of my most memorable moments as this year marks my 25th anniversary in the industry. It’s wild to think how quickly time goes by when you’re doing something you truly love!”

“I am so inspired by the fearlessness, creativity and resilience of these artists. Each generation of women in country music has paved the way for the next, and now, they’re headlining festivals, winning Grammys, and breaking streaming records,” said Kelsey Goelz, Grammy Museum’s associate curator and curator of the exhibit.

