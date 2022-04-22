ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D&D is bringing back Spelljammer and Dragonlance

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As well as confirming that Baldur's Gate 3 has a 2023 release date, this year's D&D Direct rolled together several other big Dungeons & Dragons announcements. The most interesting was the return of Spelljammer, a niche but beloved campaign setting from the days of Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 2nd edition that...

