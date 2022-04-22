D&D is bringing back Spelljammer and Dragonlance

I was one of many people who initially got very excited recently at the news that SEGA was reviving its Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio series for new, supposedly big-budget games. Unfortunately, these titles are set to return as part of the company’s ‘Super Game’ initiative, which means free-to-play across multi-platforms with plenty of in-game purchases. Uh. But hey, at least the June-due Sonic Origins collection looks amazing, bringing together better-than-ever versions of the 16-bit foursome of OG Mega Drive Sonic, its 2sday sequel, the Sonic 3 & Knuckles stakka-bo-here-we-go, and the personal favourite that is Sonic CD. Sorry, what? Basic extra content locked behind different pricing tiers? SEGA, c’mon, please. I didn’t wear a Mario Sucks badge to school for this. The House of the Dead’s recent remake was a fair few refinements short of a genuine recommendation, too, which was a disappointment given its Switch motion controls promise.

