Taunton, MA

Jiu jitsu students leave it all on the mat

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago

Happy Friday, readers! We’ve made it to the end of another week – and to another Earth Day. Whether it’s recycling a can or picking up some trash on the street, let’s everyone spare a kind deed for our environment today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aCfj_0fGe4N9C00

Leave it on the mat. According to Jair Morselli, owner and lead instructor at Real Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Taunton, it’s a common phrase in the world of Brazilian jiu jitsu, loosely interpreted as work hard, leave behind the stress of the day and find fulfillment in the training. Meet the people doing just that right here.

For 14 years, Catherine Burgess has waited for a resolution to the unsolved murders of her grandsons Shawn and Kevin Vargas. She said she asks God for justice every night. But while investigators call the Feb. 24, 2008, slayings an "old case," they bristle at calling it a cold one. Get a look at developments here.

Weather

