Jiu jitsu students leave it all on the mat

Happy Friday, readers! We’ve made it to the end of another week – and to another Earth Day. Whether it’s recycling a can or picking up some trash on the street, let’s everyone spare a kind deed for our environment today.

Leave it on the mat. According to Jair Morselli, owner and lead instructor at Real Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Taunton, it’s a common phrase in the world of Brazilian jiu jitsu, loosely interpreted as work hard, leave behind the stress of the day and find fulfillment in the training. Meet the people doing just that right here.

For 14 years, Catherine Burgess has waited for a resolution to the unsolved murders of her grandsons Shawn and Kevin Vargas. She said she asks God for justice every night. But while investigators call the Feb. 24, 2008, slayings an "old case," they bristle at calling it a cold one. Get a look at developments here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to tauntongazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at tauntongazette.com.