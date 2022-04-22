ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

What are Synchronous Fireflies?

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Each year thousands come to the mountains to see the synchronous firefly light up the night sky.

Synchronous fireflies , whose scientific name is Photinus carolinus, are one of the many fireflies species that live in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The species is also one of a few North American species that are known to synchronize their light patterns.

According to the National Park Service, fireflies are beetles. They spend most of their lives as a larva, where they eat on snails, worms and smaller insects from the forest floor. NPS says the larval stage will last for one to two years. As adults, the bugs only live for 3 to 4 weeks and many do not eat during that time. In total fireflies only live for one to two years.

Fireflies gained their name came from their flashing mating displays. The bugs are a good example of bioluminescence, which means light produced by a living organism. Other creatures that produce light include jellyfish, plankton, glowworm beetles, and gnats.

To make their light, fireflies combine the chemical luciferin and oxygen with the enzyme luciferase in their abdomen. This light is a cold light as nearly 100% of the energy is given off as light. The NPS said this is unlike the light from a light bulb where 10% of the energy is light and 90% is heat.

When does the Great Smoky Mountains synchronous firefly lottery open?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCvVy_0fGe4Afl00
Synchronous fireflies produce light in their lanterns, the pale area of the abdomen visible on the underside of the insect above.(Photo via NPS)

Each firefly species has its own pattern that helps males and females recognize each other. The major of the bugs create a greenish-yellow light, however, others create more blue or white light. The male bugs tend to flash while flying while females tend to be stationary.

According to the NPS, scientists who study the synchronous firefly have determined the males flash in unison to allow females to be certain she is responding to one of their own kind. This is important as some of the other firefly species flashing at night may be predatory.

The flash pattern of Photinus carolinus is a series of 5 to 8 flashes, followed by a pause of about 8 seconds, and then repeated. At the beginning of the display, the flashing appears random but the period of darkness is synchronized. As more males join in, their flashing will begin to synchronize.

Cades Cove vehicle-free Wednesdays start in May

Each year, the mating season of Photinus carolinus lasts for around 2 to 3 weeks, which is around the same time the bugs are adults. The exact dates vary from year to year based on the temperatures and soil moisture. The peak time of the season usually takes place between the third week of May to the third week of June. The display can be impacted by a number of factors. For example, the bugs will not flash in heavy rain or temperatures below 50º Fahrenheit.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOobR_0fGe4Afl00
    Synchronous fireflies at Elmont in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park (2021: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEx2e_0fGe4Afl00
    Synchronous Fireflies at Elkmont (Photo via Radim Schreiber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPwjr_0fGe4Afl00
    Synchronous fireflies at Elmont in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park (2021: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIQpk_0fGe4Afl00
    Synchronous fireflies at Elmont in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park (2021: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01NX9Y_0fGe4Afl00
    Synchronous fireflies at Elmont in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park (2021: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMkaq_0fGe4Afl00
    Synchronized fireflies in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The NPS uses daily temperatures and predicted temperatures to set the dates for their annual viewing event. Other places where the fireflies display can be seen include Congaree National Park in South Carolina, Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania, and Rocky Fork State Park in Unicoi County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US

Worms are interesting creatures. Some worms can even regrow their brains if needed. But, an invasive jumping worm has started appearing in more than a dozen states throughout the Midwest. The worms are originally from eastern Asia, and they’ve spread across 15 states so far, according to reports from the Smithsonian Magazine.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Knoxville, TN
WATE

When does the Great Smoky Mountains synchronous firefly lottery open?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Each year thousands of people gather near the Elkmont Campground to see the spectacle of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously. From late May to mid-June, the fireflies can be seen lighting up the mountains. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Beetles#Firefly#Photinus Carolinus#North American#The National Park Service#Nps
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
WATE

WATE

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy