Valley Housing Development Corp. Receives $500,000 for Color Lab Rehab | WDIY Local News

What started as a local drive to recruit blood donors at one of the Amazon fulfillment centers in Upper Macungie Township has turned into a national campaign. On Wednesday, Be The Match was on hand at Amazon’s ABE3 warehouse, and at 250 of the company’s other fulfillment centers across the U.S. and Canada, to collect data from employee volunteers. Be The Match pairs donors with people ...

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO