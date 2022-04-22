Valley Housing Development Corp. Receives $500,000 for Color Lab Rehab | WDIY Local News

The developer that proposed demolishing a series of homes on Southside Bethlehem to make way for a new infill development received a resounding denial from residents and the city’s historic commission, unless it finds a way to incorporate the homes into its design. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission on...
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week signed Senate Bill 478, Senate Bill 479, Senate Bill 1020, House Bill 221, House Bill 245 and House Bill 2058. He vetoed House Bill 1184. House Bill 245 reduces the clinical residency requirement from three years to two for applicants who...
The building that housed the popular Rosanna’s Restaurant in Bethlehem has sold for $1.05 million as the Italian eatery’s owner teases on social media the sale is not the end of the business. MILU Properties LLC bought the property at 2-4 E. Broad St. on April 12, according...
EASTON, Pa. –The chairperson of the Northampton County Housing Authority has resigned, citing lack of cooperation from the Lehigh County authority during a change in management of three low-income apartment complexes. Becky Bartlett, who is also deputy director of administration in Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure's staff, resigned in...
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — A railroad that serves parts of Carbon County is taking over the former Kovatch KME plant in Nesquehoning. Reading & Northern Railroad announced Thursday that it plans to acquire the facility that is shutting down. The facility built custom firefighting vehicles and equipment. The Kovatch location...
The opening will not be for about two years, but a Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville resort is coming to Monroe County. The $1.3 billion project is at the site of the old Pocono Manor. Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024, developers said.
The famous 'Washington Crossing the Delaware' painting, which hung in the White House from the 1970s to 2014, is coming up for auction next month, when it is estimated to fetch about $20million. The 1851 oil painting is one of three versions painted by Emanuel Leutze of the man who...
What started as a local drive to recruit blood donors at one of the Amazon fulfillment centers in Upper Macungie Township has turned into a national campaign. On Wednesday, Be The Match was on hand at Amazon’s ABE3 warehouse, and at 250 of the company’s other fulfillment centers across the U.S. and Canada, to collect data from employee volunteers. Be The Match pairs donors with people ...
A new study has found which U.S. cities are the best for small businesses to not only start, but grow. And, wouldn’t you know, one right here in Pennsylvania is among the top 10?. LISTEN: This Pennsylvania college has the worst spellers in the state, says study | Today...
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-million dollar project in the Poconos broke ground Thursday. Monroe County and local officials celebrated the phase one groundbreaking of the Smithfield Gateway Project and they say it’s been years in the making. The long-awaited Smithfield Gateway Project held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday celebrating a new St. Luke’s university health […]
Rising rent rates are affecting budgets across Bucks County, hitting low-income tenants particularly hard. Like most of the country, Bucks County is seeing record increases in rent rates that are making housing costlier than ever for many residents. Abha Bhattarai, Chris Alcantara, and Andrew Van Dam reported the trend in The Washington Post.
Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres discusses Governor Wolf's plan to use American Rescue Plan funds to assist older Pennsylvanians and individuals with disabilities, in Warminster, PA. (Credit: Commonwealth Media Services) WARMINSTER, PA — Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres was joined yesterday by Sen. Maria Collett, AARP Pennsylvania and...
YORK, PA — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead and WellSpan Health Vice President of Community Health and Engagement Ann Kunkel visited Hunter Cottage in York on Wednesday to talk about the importance of increasing investments in personal care homes (PCH) as outlined in the Governor’s proposed budget.
The housing market is a rough place for first time homebuyers right now, but many can get grants worth up to $10,000. The program is for first time homebuyers to help with the down payment on a new home. People are struggling to save for a new home as the...
