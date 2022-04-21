CHS Tennis Regional Champions

After a strong first day, the Cherokee Bluff girls are in prime position for victory in the two-day Region 7-3A championship it’s hosting in Flowery Branch. The Lady Bears took first overall in the 800-meter relay (1 minute, 44 seconds), along with a win by Avery Jones in the shot put (35-0) Thursday.
ALBANY — Westover sophomore Madison Mitchell won three individual region titles, and helped the Lady Patriots win the 400-meter relay region title to help lead her team to the Region 1-AAAA championship Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium. Westover had a competitor in the top three in all but two...
LAKELAND — Madison Newbern's tennis season was wiped out last year thanks to a broken tibia she sustained just as the soccer season was transitioning into the tennis season.
One year later, she played a vital role in Auburndale High's bid to reach the state tournament in girls tennis.
ALBANY — The Monroe boys track and field team looked as though it would challenge for the region championship after an impressive showing on Tuesday’s preliminaries, but Bainbridge dominated the distance events and the hurdles events Thursday and won the region title. Thomas County Central edged the Tornadoes...
On Tuesday, the Newnan High School Boys Varsity Tennis won their first-round match of the 7A GHSA State tennis tournament. The team swept South Gwinnett 5-0 at home, advancing them to the next round. At singles were Grant Robertson, Reese Robertson, and Robert Ward. Playing doubles were Jaret Webb and...
Rice, the Herald & Review’s Macon County Player of the Year, stepped into the spotlight by averaging 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in her first varsity season. Rice was included on the All-Central State 8 first team as well as received an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State special mention designation. Rice helped the Generals win their third consecutive Class 3A regional championship and finish with a 13-5 conference mark.
Fourteen girls basketball players from Section 9 were named all-state selections by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
The lone first-team picks both hailed from the Mid-Hudson Athletic League: Red Hook senior Morgan Tompkins in Class B and Millbrook junior Natalie Fox in Class C.
Class AA champion Warwick got two selections: junior Megan...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Benedictine Cadets defeated the Pickens Dragons, 3-2, at Fr. Albert Bickerstaff Field on Thursday. Goals from Bo McNamara and Sam LeCates gave Benedictine an early 2-0 lead, while Phillip Sheppard’s goal in the 61st minute broke a second-half tie to put the Cadets back on top. The Islands Sharks lost, […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was a beautiful day in Dallas as crowds gathered to celebrate James Madison High School's basketball state championship with a parade.They were joined by a lively band and dancers, and the parade kicked off on Martin Luther King Boulevard and will end at James Madison High School.This is the fifth state championship in the school's history. In early March, the school won the 3A state title game against San Antonio Cole 53-51.This makes James Madison the fifth South Dallas high school team to bring home a state title this year. The join the ranks of the DeSoto High School girls' varsity basketball, Duncanville High School basketball, South Oak Cliff football, and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy boys' varsity basketball.It's been a great year for South Dallas sports, and everyone is proud of the green and gold.
Natrona County High School will be looking for a new boys basketball coach as Phil Choler has stepped down after 3 seasons. He was 24-47 in his tenure with the Mustangs with one 4A state tournament appearance in 2022, losing to eventual state champion Thunder Basin in the quarterfinal round and a loss to Star Valley in the consolation round. NC went 12-17 this past season, 6-13 in the 2020-21 campaign, and 6-17 in the 2019-2020 season.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost a month to the day since their last win against the Hawks, Science Hill topped visiting Hardin Valley, 13-3, on Saturday afternoon. The Hilltoppers built an early 3-0 lead and stretched it further in the second inning with a Jake Bedard RBI single. Carson Hoffmeister and Austin King helped […]
Despite dropping two road games this week, it has been a season of incredible transition for Vikings Head Coach Keven Jeffers and his team. They lost to East Paulding on Monday 10-8 and then to Dunwoody on Wednesday 11-9. Against East Paulding, Cordell Greenwood had three goals, and Tyler Kangas and Hudson Orgeron had two.
CHEYENNE – Taking advantage of set pieces early helped Cheyenne Central set the tone Thursday afternoon. A score off a corner kick in the fifth minute of the match gave the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead over Cheyenne East. Calie Mosely placed the ball in front of the frame and Ava Taylor eventually managed to knock it in for her first goal of the contest. Central rolled that into a 4-1 victory at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
