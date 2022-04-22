Alabama: Suit claims city trying to limit Confederate statue protests

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An organization that has staged dozens of protests against a Confederate monument in north Alabama filed suit contending the city of Florence is trying to limit the demonstrations in violation of free-speech guarantees.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Project Say Something and its founder, Camille Bennett.

It claims the city and Police Chief Ron Tyler are trying to clamp down on the protests by telling the group when, where and how it can demonstrate against the monument, located at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

The protests began in 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The city hasn’t responded to the suit.

