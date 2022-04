PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police posted on social media that one man is recovering after being shot in the head early Saturday morning. Police report that the shooting happened in the area of East 11th Street and North Reading Avenue around 12:47 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots near the alley The post Man recovering from gunshot wound to the head following shooting in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO