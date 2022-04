Norfolk police are investigating two shootings in 12 hours, including one that proved to be fatal and another that occurred near MacArthur Center mall. The fatal shooting occurred early Friday in the 1400 block of Shelton Avenue, in the Fox Hall community. Officers responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. following a report of gunshots. While there, they were advised a man was found suffering ...

