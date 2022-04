Supporters of the 53-year-old Latina mother hope for a last-minute reprieve. Fourteen years ago, Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death for killing the youngest of her 12 children, Mariah, in Harlingen. She is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on April 27. Unless the courts or the governor intervene before then, she will become the first Latina woman to be put to death in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO