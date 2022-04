ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, on […]

ODESSA, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO