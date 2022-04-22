ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewers film strange lights in sky

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 2 days ago

Fox 8 viewers sent video...

fox8.com

99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
inputmag.com

Meet Nikola, the latest expressive robot head to haunt your nightmares

Robots capable of “expressing” human emotion are nothing new, and, more unfortunately, they appear here to stay. Yeah, sure, there have been some objectively impressive improvements in recent years, but it’s still going to be a long time before they finally cross the vast uncanny valley that results in their smiles reminding everyone of a serial killer’s more often than that of our new android BFF. And yet here we are, staring into the black wells that are Nikola the expressive child-bot’s eyes, wondering how in the hell the field of robotics managed to take so many steps into darkness while we weren’t looking.
ENGINEERING

