Viewers film strange lights in sky

Robots capable of “expressing” human emotion are nothing new, and, more unfortunately, they appear here to stay. Yeah, sure, there have been some objectively impressive improvements in recent years, but it’s still going to be a long time before they finally cross the vast uncanny valley that results in their smiles reminding everyone of a serial killer’s more often than that of our new android BFF. And yet here we are, staring into the black wells that are Nikola the expressive child-bot’s eyes, wondering how in the hell the field of robotics managed to take so many steps into darkness while we weren’t looking.

