DeAngelo Hall stepping away from Commanders radio broadcast team

By Bryan Manning
 2 days ago
DeAngelo Hall enjoyed a 14-year NFL career, and 9 1/2 of those seasons came with the Washington Redskins — now Commanders. Shortly after Hall’s terrific playing career ended, he entertained going into coaching but found multiple media opportunities.

Hall worked with NBC Sports Washington, offering analysis on his former team and Fox Sports 1. Hall would join the NFL Network in 2019 as a regular on both “NFL Total Access” and “Good Morning Football.”

In 2020, Hall proved you could come home again, joining Washington’s brand new radio broadcast of play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein and analyst Julie Donaldson — the Commanders’ senior vice president of media and content.

Now, after two seasons on Washington’s radio team, Hall is stepping aside, according to 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C. Another former Washington star, linebacker London Fletcher, will replace Hall.

Hall, a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, played college football at Virginia Tech before being drafted No. 8 overall in 2004 by the Atlanta Falcons.

Fletcher, like Hall, had a decorated career in Washington. The 16-year NFL veteran spent the final seven seasons of his career with the Commanders. Fletcher was inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Fame in 2019.

Fletcher played in 256 consecutive games, starting 215 straight games — an NFL record for a linebacker.

The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
