LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How much do you love Thunder Over Louisville? Enough to plan your wedding around it?. Back in 1995, Jinsha Beria said when she moved to Louisville from California, it was just before Thunder, and "it was so much fun." She said she always thought it'd be great, if she ever met the right person, to get married there.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO