Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 04.21.22

Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with a contract signing involving SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her challenger at WrestleMania Backlash Ronda Rousey, and you just knew it was going to get chaotic. Flair came out to the ring first and then we got a recap of Flair's attack on Drew Gulak from last week. Flair soaked up all the chants from the crowd and then Rousey hit the ring and looked in good spirits. Both sat down and Adam Pearce then asked for two signatures, but then he realized no contract was on the table. Gulak then brought out the contract and told Pearce he was super pumped for this opportunity and was taking it seriously.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO