WWE

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 04.21.22

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article-My review of Barely Legal should be posted sometime this weekend and then I’ll have next week to get to WCW Spring Stampede 1997. Now to Main Event! Let’s get to it!. -T-Bar has a wrap on his knee from the match last week with Ciampa. No issue to start as...

411mania.com

wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Wants Match Against CM Punk At Forbidden Door PPV

NJPW star KENTA (Hideo Itami in WWE) wrote “GIVE ME #G2SvsGTS” on Twitter shortly after the announcement was made for the event. On Thursday evening, KENTA took it a step further and published an Instagram story with a picture of CM Punk surrounded by guns with the 6.26.2022 date.
CHICAGO, IL
Wrestling World

Latest news on Eric Young's WWE return

Eric Young is known in WWE for being the leader of the stable SAnitY, a group that left an important mark on NXT, but not on the main roster. Interviewed by Lucas Charpiot for VL Media in France, Eric Young, who has now found his fortune elsewhere, said he would be interested in returning to WWE because he still doesn't shy away from a chance to make money, but according to him it would be too expensive for the company.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Here’s Why WWE Chose Sonya Deville As Bianca Belair’s First Challenger

At least there’s a reason. WWE has come a long way with its women’s division and things have gotten back to a pretty high level again. Bianca Belair took the Raw Women’s Title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and seems primed to be the next big thing in the division. She is going to need some challengers, and WWE has gone with a somewhat surprising choice for her first one. Now we might know more about why.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NFL
Wrestling World

New developments on Roman Reigns

In the main event of the second night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, the WWE Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, won the sensational match that decreed him to be the new Undisputed Universal Champion on the main roster, with the first champion to come out of Wrestlemania with both world champion belts of both rosters, which was precisely the top name of the blue show.
WWE
411mania.com

Jeremy’s Impact Rebellion 2022 Review

Greetings, Impact viewers! It’s time for another PPV extravaganza, this time being Impact Rebellion. I’m Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we have a hefty card toplined by Josh Alexander finally getting his Impact World Championship rematch against none other than Moose. We’ll also see Deonna Purrazzo defend her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against the returning Taya Valkyrie while Tasha Steelz puts the Knockouts Title on the line against Rosemary. Violent By Design will defend their Impact Tag Team Titles in an eight-team elimination match, JONAH will battle the force of nature that is Tomohiro Ishii, and Jonathan Gresham takes on Eddie Edwards.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Return, Randy Orton Celebration Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a couple new segments for next week’s Raw including Becky Lynch’s return. WWE announced on Friday’s Smackdown that Lynch will make her first appearance on Raw since she lost the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. In addition, a 20th anniversary celebration of Randy Orton’s time in WWE will take place.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Booked For Wrestlemania Backlash Main Event

In today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Roman Reigns will be in the main event of WWE Wrestlemania Backlash next month. An opponent for Reigns hasn’t been made clear yet, as an angle for his next title defense hasn’t been shot. Meltzer said:...
WWE
411mania.com

Several AEW Wrestlers Pulled From PWG Show, Daniel Garcia Still Taking Part

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that three AEW wrestlers will no longer appear on next week’s ‘Delivering the Goods’ event. The show happens on May 1 at the Globe Theatre. Originally JD Drake, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta were set to be on the show. However not all AEW talent will be absent, as Daniel Garcia will still challenge Bandido for the PWG World title.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Big Updates For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced more big happenings for Monday’s RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s RAW for her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word yet on what WWE has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Jonathan Gresham Pulled From Tonight’s Impact Rebellion Card, Changes to Lineup

– Impact Wrestling has announced some changes to tonight’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view card. Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete against Eddie Edwards for their scheduled match for tonight, so the match has been altered. Edwards will now face Chris Bey on the Countdown to Rebellion show. As a result,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On If WWE Has Plans To End The Brand Split

WWE reportedly has no plans to end the brand split. As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions would be crowned at WrestleMania Backlash as RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The two teams have...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Ronda Rousey Attacks Charlotte Flair and Drew Gulak on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with a contract signing involving SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her challenger at WrestleMania Backlash Ronda Rousey, and you just knew it was going to get chaotic. Flair came out to the ring first and then we got a recap of Flair's attack on Drew Gulak from last week. Flair soaked up all the chants from the crowd and then Rousey hit the ring and looked in good spirits. Both sat down and Adam Pearce then asked for two signatures, but then he realized no contract was on the table. Gulak then brought out the contract and told Pearce he was super pumped for this opportunity and was taking it seriously.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On What Triple H Told Superstars During Recent WWE Talent Meeting

Triple H has been one of thee key figures in WWE for decades now, but there were many people involved with the company who hadn’t seen him for months following the cardiac event he suffered last year. It was recently reported that The Game made a surprise appearance during...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Roman Reigns Back On TV, Double Taping, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with more build for WrestleMania Backlash. WWE is set to tape the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown tonight, which will be the May 6 show. They are taping that episode ahead of time because they will be in London next Friday, April 29. Tonight’s taping in Albany has a special start time of 6:30pm ET, and you can e-mail us if you’d like to help with live spoilers.
ALBANY, NY

