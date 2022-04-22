Death of 46-year-old was caused by fight with 17-year-old, says Glynn County Police

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus juvenile accused of shooting another teen girl to death last month in a south Columbus Park entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning. During a Recorder’s Court hearing, a public defender representing Ceonna Turpin entered the plea in the March 31 shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall inside Primus […]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hakeem Robinson was quiet as he stood in front a judge on Friday. The judge told him his two separate second-degree murder charges that he had already been in jail for were upgraded to first-degree murder. Robinson, known as rapper Ksoo, is accused of shooting and...
Daniel Green, one of two men convicted for the murder of Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, has received different treatment in prison because of who his charges are connected to, according to his attorney.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after an alleged shooting incident on Normandy Boulevard early Sunday morning. An incident report says the man thought the 'bang' sounds he was hearing was two cars racing, but he later discovered it was gunfire after discovering a gunshot wound on his back.
A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — A soldier killed in a helicopter crash at Wright Army Field in late March was “not an accident,” according to the Army Times. Capt. James Bellew, 26, died in a double helicopter crash on March 30. Officials said the incident happened around 2 a.m. involving two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, […]
Those who knew Logan Mwangi describe him as a polite, kind and caring boy who was a ‘joy to be around’. No one used those words to describe John Cole. Thrown out of home by his mother as a teenager, he took his revenge by sealing her locks with superglue.
A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
A woman in South Carolina got what was the equivalent to a pie in the face Wednesday, and police now police need help finding the man they say carried out the crime. What's more, police said it's not the first time the crime has been reported in the last 24-hours.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman was found shot to death in a vehicle on Quacco Road late Sunday night. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), detectives do not believe this was a random crime. Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 800 block of Quacco Road at the entrance of a mobile […]
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Allegations of abuse and neglect against children were raised in court on Monday after a little girl died in a house fire and her 15-year-old brother is accused of starting it. Gwinnett County firefighters were called to a house fire before 5 a.m. on Easter...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the families of five individuals who recently died. All efforts to locate the families of the individuals have failed up until this point. The persons in question are as follows: Ricky Earl Elkins (left) had his […]
A teenage treasure hunter who combs river bottoms with a heavy-duty magnet pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars—and he captured hearts online after returning the money to its rightful owner. George Tindale was scouring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with his dad when he made the incredible...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Paris Munn. Munn was last seen Thursday on Ivy Street, according to BPD. She’s described as a black female, stands at 5’4″ and has peach hair. She was last seen wearing light blue pants and a dark blue top with white lettering “love” on […]
MACON, Ga. — A man who pled guilty last month to murdering a well-known couple in Macon confessed to several more murders in Georgia during the investigation, according to WXGA. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Charles ‘Bobo’ Rowland was convicted of killing Fred and...
Comments / 0