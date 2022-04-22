Community comes together to raise money for local animal rescue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s KD Sunday Spotlight, a local art teacher is showing her students there is more to art than just a pretty picture. In 2019, Megan Glass held her first “Paws for Art Show” at Mercer Elementary School to help raise money for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter. Glass said the theme is cats and dogs, and students in kindergarten through 6th grade create art pieces ranging from drawings to collages to portraits of the animals in the shelter. Then parents and community members who attend the art show can buy one of the creations, and all of the proceeds go to the shelter. Glass said they just held their second in-person art show because of the pandemic. She’s happy to say they raised more than $4,000 and donated 100 items to the shelter for the 100th day of school. Mrs. Glass hopes students learn the importance of painting these paws for a good cause and this creative idea encourages other art teachers to follow suit. If you’re interested in donating to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, go to its website.

