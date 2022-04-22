ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma service member dies training in Hawaii

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWAII, Hawaii. (KSWO) - A service member from Oklahoma died during a weekend training exercise in Hawaii....

US Navy sailor dies in Hawaii

A U.S. Navy sailor died during a training evolution with U.S. Marines in Hawaii on Sunday. The Navy first identified the deceased sailor on Wednesday as 29-year-old Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler. Fowler was assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One and was participating in a training evolution with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay.
HAWAII STATE
USNI News

EOD Sailor Killed in Marine Corps Training Exercise

A sailor died Sunday while training with the Marine Corps at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, the Navy announced Wednesday. Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, of Oklahoma, assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, was participating in the third phase of Marine Corps Reconnaissance Leaders Course, at the time of his death, said 1st Lt. Phillip Parker, a spokesman for the Training and Education Command, HQ Marine Corps.
KANEOHE, HI
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
