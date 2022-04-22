ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Family of murder victim speaks out after killer sentenced to 50 years

By Donnie Tuggle
KBTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been 1,200 days since a local mother was found deceased inside her apartment in College Station. Theia Flakes, 39, was found by her own child on Monday, January 7, 2019, after arriving home from school. Terry Ratliff, 58, of Midland was indicted on...

