Somerset County, PA

Lockheed Martin holds ribbon ceremony for new facility

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
 2 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A ribbon cutting was held in Somerset County Thursday in celebration of a new facility opening that will create more jobs for residents.

At least eighty new jobs are coming to the Davidsville area after Lockheed Martin announced the grand opening of a new facility that also expands its Johnstown operations. The business is looking to hire mechanics and technicians in the next year to support production.

General manager of the Lockheed Martin in Johnstown, Wayne Davis, says they are proud to bring new manufacturing work to their site.

“Because of the strength of our F-16 program, I’m pleased to say we will continue to grow our highly skilled workforce, by more than 80 new jobs this year. And with this growth comes strong continuous ties and economic impact to our community in years to come.”

The new F-16 parts will be produced in the area, then shipped to South Carolina for final assembly.

Davis says the selection for this work is a reflection of the highly skilled workforce in the area and a testament to the team’s focus on delivering for their customers.

The Daily American

This Somerset County employer is looking to add 80 career-level jobs by the year's end.

With newly expanded territory to its regional footprint, Lockheed Martin formally held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at a facility near Davidsville. The facility — which last housed Bittner Vending along Miller Picking Road in Conemaugh Township — currently employs approximately 20 workers. But company officials said they are hoping to bring that number to 100 by the end of the year.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

