Henry County, GA

White Henry County high school student captured on camera calling Black student the N-word

WXIA 11 Alive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe video shows the Black student then...

www.11alive.com

Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
Chattanooga Daily News

“The student kept calling him the N-word”, Family says that black high school student is the ‘original victim’ after he was caught on video kicking and punching his white classmate repeatedly, leaving him injured

The black high school student reportedly began to fight his white classmate after he faced racial bullying, his family said. The boy’s mother said that the racism her son faced was riding the crest of a wave of racism perpetuating throughout the school district. For months, the white student verbally attacked her with racial slurs, the mom said. The local school system continues to drop the ball against racism, racist acts against students and it gets shoved to the side like it doesn’t exist, the student’s mother said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
Davenport Journal

White man caught on video repeatedly calling Black restaurant worker the N-word and threatened to hang her from a tree after he claims the employee called him ‘cracker’

Video captured the moment when an unidentified white man went on a racist rant against black employees at a fast food restaurant. Per reports, the white man man claimed the black restaurant worker called him a ‘cracker.’ When the restaurant manager asked the white man what he said to the restaurant employee, the man admits he called her the N-word.
SOCIETY
Davenport Journal

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
EDUCATION
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

School of 10-Year-Old Black Girl Who Died by Suicide Did Not Intervene Against Bullying, Report Finds

The school of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, a 10-year-old Black student who died by suicide in November, has been found to have done nothing about students bullying her prior. As CNN writes, the new investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District concluded that students and teachers at Foxboro Elementary in Farmington, Utah told Tichenor she needed to bathe. Izzy told her parents she was bullied because of her race and autism. While the findings insist there was no “direct” evidence to indicate she the bullying was racist or ableist, the three-person team admitted there’s a possibility the bullying was motivated by such factors.
FARMINGTON, UT
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
Daily Fort Worth

Black high school history teacher files lawsuit against White student for acts of racism after the student had been repeatedly placing a banana in his classroom doorway for several months

From teachers to parents, the rising number of racial incidents in schools across America is slowly becoming a real concern for everyone involved in the teaching process. Dozens of racial incidents in schools are being reported on a weekly basis nationwide just as majority of Americans are trying to battle racism in every type and form.
SOCIETY
Shreveport Magazine

“I’m just fed up with the racism around”, High school educator says he is suing a white student after surveillance video caught the schoolboy leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months

Black teacher claims a white student placed a banana in his classroom doorway for months. He is now suing the tenth-grade student. The high school history teacher says he is suing the white student after surveillance video caught the student leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months. The educator is now suing the 10th-grader, alleging repeated acts of racism in the high school. The man is reportedly one of the few black teachers at the predominately white high school and has claimed the recurring gesture was an obvious act of harassment.
SOCIETY
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
CBS News

"Look at how he maltreated my son": Father outraged after viral video shows police detaining crying 8-year-old boy

The Syracuse Police Department said they are looking into the actions of one of their officers after a viral video showed him detaining a crying 8-year-old boy. The video, which has been viewed thousands of times, shows the crying boy being held from behind by an officer after he was detained for allegedly stealing a bag of chips. The boy was then placed inside a police vehicle.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lawrence Post

Mother claims a school bus driver sat on and struck her 6-year-old son with autism and she only found out about the incident after a student-recorded video surfaced on social media, lawsuit

The mother says that the school bus driver sat on and struck her 6-year-old son with autism. Now, she has filed a lawsuit against the former bus driver and a school district employee. The mom also said that she was in disbelief that someone could do these things to a child, especially a child with special needs that could not communicate or defend themselves. The mother said that no one called her and found out about the assault after a student-recorded video of it surfaced on social media.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

Mother claims in lawsuit that her young autistic son was picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee after the boy tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door

The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.
EDUCATION
Henry County Daily Herald

Bomb threat at Ola High School in Henry County a hoax

McDONOUGH — A bomb threat at Ola High School appears to be a hoax, according to the Henry County Sheriffs’ Office. The Henry County E-911 Dispatch Center received a call Friday in reference to a suspicious package reportedly left inside the school. As a precautionary measure, the school was evacuated. After the perimeter of the school property was checked and cleared by K-9 officers, students were released for dismissal.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

