Shorewood, WI

Shorewood veterinarian facing sexual harassment accusations

 2 days ago

A Shorewood veterinarian is accused...

Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
EDUCATION
City
Shorewood, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Shorewood, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, woman dead: medical examiner

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to a homicide scene near 66th and Lisbon on Saturday, April 23. The victim was identified as a woman. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTGS

Nevada man arrested in abduction of missing teenager

Authorities in Nevada have arrested 41-year-old Troy Drive on kidnapping charges. Lyons County Sheriff's Office said they also found a pickup truck possibly linked to the disappearance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion. Irion was last seen March 12 in the parking lot of the Fernley Walmart. Her car was found a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Utah man guilty of murdering teen couple and throwing their bodies down a mine shaft

A Utah man has been convicted of killing a couple and throwing their bodies down an abandoned mine shaft because they were spending time with his girlfriend.Jerrod Baum, 45, faces life behind bars for the slaying of Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, who went missing in December 2017.Prosecutors said that the couple were murdered by Baum after they met up with his girlfriend, Morgan Lewis, at her home in Eureka, Utah.A court heard that Baum flew into a rage after he came home and found the group together as he had banned Ms Lewis from having male...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County stabbing, Ixonia woman charged

ASHIPPUN, Wis. - Holly Molley, 62, of Ixonia is charged with nine counts after she allegedly stabbed an elderly woman on April 12. A criminal complaint states that on the morning of April 12, police were called to the reported stabbing in the town of Ashippun. An officer went into an apartment and spoke to the victim.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
insideedition.com

Judge Dismisses Case Against Barry Morphew, Accused of Murdering His Wife, Suzanne

A judge has dismissed the case of Barry Morphew, a Colorado man charged with murdering his wife, Suzanne, who went for a bike ride on Mother's Day in 2020 and never came home. The 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, filed on Tuesday a motion to “dismiss without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could file new charges at a later date.
COLORADO STATE

