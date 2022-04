A video has emerged of former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a fellow passenger on board a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Florida on Thursday. The footage obtained by TMZ was taken by the man’s friend, from across the aisle. The two, seemingly gassed to be in the presence of Kid Dynamite himself, at first appear to be asking for an autograph. But this soon descends into what can only be described as an obnoxious exchange, at the expense of Tyson – who becomes visibly more agitated as things progress. According to the celebrity news outlet, sources...

