Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is about ready to put his lingering calf strain behind him as he is reportedly expected to return in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz. The star guard will be cleared to play if all goes well in pre-game warmups, according to Marc Stein, and would see limited minutes in what would be his first game back since April 10. He was not cleared to suit up for Thursday's Game 3 against Utah, but his team was still able to win.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO