Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Hits 80-point mark for first time

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have gone through a roller-coaster season that’s been filled with injury reports, dynamic offense and hard work. Head coach Mike Sullivan has his team working their tails off trying to get prepared for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They will be in tough as the recent news of starting netminder Tristan Jarry breaking his foot has certainly put a damper on the mood heading into the postseason. Regardless of who occupies the crease, a Sullivan-coached team will be ready to start on time and give everything they’ve got from the opening puck drop. Let’s take a look at three Penguins who will need to step up in order for Pittsburgh to stand a chance at another Stanley Cup.
Several Pittsburgh Penguins reached milestones Saturday through their 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Captain Sidney Crosby reached the 30-goal mark. His linemate, Rickard Rakell, netted his 20th goal of the season. All-Star defenseman Kris Letang matched his career-high in points (67). Future...
The Detroit Red Wings weren’t able to sweep their Sunshine State series, falling last night to the Stanley Cup contending Florida Panthers by a 5-2 final score. That came on the heels of taking down their rival Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena earlier in the week. They’ve only...
Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Washington (44-23-11, 99 points) pulled into a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division with four games remaining. John Carlson also scored...
Never really understood why players push opposing players into their own goalie. Really high chance of injury, usually ends in a face-off in your own zone, & generally ill-advised. It is funny how Greiss attacked Guentzel as if he chose to be thrust into the goalie...
Jake Guentzel had a hat trick to reach 40 goals and goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped all 52 shots he faced Thursday to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-0 win over the visiting Boston Bruins. It was DeSmith’s ninth career shutout, his third of the season and his first against...
Evgeni Malkin had two goals and was on the ice for two even-strength Penguins goals. Jason Zucker had an assist on the Penguins second line in the team’s 7-2 rip on the Detroit Red Wings Saturday. The stats look good. Their game did not, at least for most of...
Crosby scored an even-strength goal with a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings. After managing only one assist in the prior two games, which is what passes for a slump this season for Crosby, the future Hall of Famer bounced back with another multi-point effort. His first-period tally was his 30th of the campaign, the 10th time in his career he's reached that mark, and Crosby has a dazzling 83 points through only 66 contests.
DETROIT – The Pittsburgh Penguins scored three unanswered goals in the second period Saturday to snap a tie and defeated the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 at Little Caesars Arena. It was the home finale for the Red Wings, who fell to 30-39-10. Their final three games are on the road, starting with Sunday at New Jersey (1 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit Extra).
Rookie Seth Jarvis scored the go-ahead goal against his hometown team with 11:39 to play as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night at Raleigh, N.C. Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Staal (empty-net goal) also scored in the third period to help Carolina complete a comeback...
Dell was reassigned to AHL Rochester after Saturday's game versus the Islanders. Dell was the backup for that contest and didn't see any playing time. Craig Anderson (undisclosed) isn't expected to be out for long, but Dell could be back with the big club again Thursday if they need goaltending depth.
Alexandar Georgiev gets the green light in goal for the New York Rangers as they visit the Islanders on Thursday night. The 26 year-old has excellent career numbers against the Isles going 7-3-0 in 10 games played. Georgiev has been very good in those contests with a 1.84 GAA and a .939 SV%.
How do you pick a No. 1 star between a goalie who posted a 52-save shutout and a winger who pops a hat trick? The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 in a multi-statement game and reclaimed possession of third place in the Metro Division. Calgary clinched the Pacific Division and opened the door for the Vegas Golden Knights to get back into the playoff picture. The Florida Panthers won their 12th game in a row, and Sportnet looked at the performance of the NHL trade deadline pickups.
Connauton (leg) won't return this season, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Connauton will finish the campaign having collected three points through 39 appearances split between the Panthers and the Flyers. The 32-year-old defender will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
The Detroit Red Wings have not been a particularly strong defensive team this season, to say the least. The Red Wings have now allowed a league-worst 306 goals in 79 games this season. Entering this year, Detroit had not allowed more than 300 goals in a single campaign since 1989–90 (which was also the year before the team’s 25-season playoff streak began).
The Pittsburgh Penguins have looked just this side of well-done. Before their four-day rest, they had only three wins in their previous 10 games and served a few easy wins to prime competitors in the Eastern Conference. Everything looked different for the Penguins on Thursday night, from backchecking to protecting the net-front to prevent second chances.
