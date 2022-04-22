ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Hits 80-point mark for first time

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Guentzel delivered a hat trick in a 4-0 win over the Bruins on Thursday....

www.cbssports.com

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

3 Penguins Who Need to Step Up During 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have gone through a roller-coaster season that’s been filled with injury reports, dynamic offense and hard work. Head coach Mike Sullivan has his team working their tails off trying to get prepared for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They will be in tough as the recent news of starting netminder Tristan Jarry breaking his foot has certainly put a damper on the mood heading into the postseason. Regardless of who occupies the crease, a Sullivan-coached team will be ready to start on time and give everything they’ve got from the opening puck drop. Let’s take a look at three Penguins who will need to step up in order for Pittsburgh to stand a chance at another Stanley Cup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins reach 100 points by routing Red Wings

Several Pittsburgh Penguins reached milestones Saturday through their 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Captain Sidney Crosby reached the 30-goal mark. His linemate, Rickard Rakell, netted his 20th goal of the season. All-Star defenseman Kris Letang matched his career-high in points (67). Future...
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

Caps blank Coyotes, pull even with Penguins in division race

Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Washington (44-23-11, 99 points) pulled into a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division with four games remaining. John Carlson also scored...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores goal No. 30

Crosby scored an even-strength goal with a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings. After managing only one assist in the prior two games, which is what passes for a slump this season for Crosby, the future Hall of Famer bounced back with another multi-point effort. His first-period tally was his 30th of the campaign, the 10th time in his career he's reached that mark, and Crosby has a dazzling 83 points through only 66 contests.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive.com

Red Wings fall to Penguins 7-2 in home finale

DETROIT – The Pittsburgh Penguins scored three unanswered goals in the second period Saturday to snap a tie and defeated the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 at Little Caesars Arena. It was the home finale for the Red Wings, who fell to 30-39-10. Their final three games are on the road, starting with Sunday at New Jersey (1 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit Extra).
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

Four unanswered goals lift Hurricanes over Jets

Rookie Seth Jarvis scored the go-ahead goal against his hometown team with 11:39 to play as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night at Raleigh, N.C. Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Staal (empty-net goal) also scored in the third period to help Carolina complete a comeback...
RALEIGH, NC
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: DeSmith Shines, Penguins Playoff Tickets Go on Sale

How do you pick a No. 1 star between a goalie who posted a 52-save shutout and a winger who pops a hat trick? The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 in a multi-statement game and reclaimed possession of third place in the Metro Division. Calgary clinched the Pacific Division and opened the door for the Vegas Golden Knights to get back into the playoff picture. The Florida Panthers won their 12th game in a row, and Sportnet looked at the performance of the NHL trade deadline pickups.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Ruled out of last four games

Connauton (leg) won't return this season, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Connauton will finish the campaign having collected three points through 39 appearances split between the Panthers and the Flyers. The 32-year-old defender will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings give up seven goals for 10th time this season in loss to Penguins

The Detroit Red Wings have not been a particularly strong defensive team this season, to say the least. The Red Wings have now allowed a league-worst 306 goals in 79 games this season. Entering this year, Detroit had not allowed more than 300 goals in a single campaign since 1989–90 (which was also the year before the team’s 25-season playoff streak began).
PITTSBURGH, PA

