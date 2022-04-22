ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Fairhope American Legion raising money to repair hurricane damaged building

By Cory Pippin
utv44.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The American Legion building in Fairhope is still in disrepair after it was severely damaged by Hurricane Sally in 2020, but its members are hard at work on a revitalization project to bring it back to its former glory. Built in 1913, the building...

utv44.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Suit claims city trying to limit Confederate statue protests

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An organization that has staged dozens of protests against a Confederate monument in north Alabama filed suit contending the city of Florence is trying to limit the demonstrations in violation of free-speech guarantees. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Project Say Something and its founder, Camille Bennett. It claims the city […]
FLORENCE, AL
WBTV

Moochie’s Tavern to help raise money to build St. Jude Dream Home

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QC Life) - A local restaurant is partnering with St. Jude Dream Home builder Jeff Newton this weekend for a heartwarming cause. Moochie’s Tavern in Matthews is hosting a day of BBQ and music this weekend to help raise money to purchase 2X4s that will be used to construct the dream home. The restaurant will also be selling a special cocktail nicknamed ‘The Fighter’ that will help raise funds for the wood.
MATTHEWS, NC
WAAY-TV

Florence small business owner wants city council president recalled following dispute over music

The battle between a Florence small business owner and Florence's city council president now appears to be headed to a recall effort, WAAY 31 learned Wednesday. Pickett Place venue owner Tracy Burdine said, as small business owners, the Burdines have tried everything to work inside the current rules and regulations regarding their event venue's operations in a residential mixed-use zone. Current city ordinance calls for no amplified music after 9 p.m., something City Council President William "Dick" Jordan was quick to point out when he called WAAY 31 late Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE, AL
KICK AM 1530

A World Record may be broken at the Lake of the Ozarks this year

A world record will attempt to be broken on the Lake of the Ozarks this year, and you can be a part of the record-breaking, here are the details you need to know!. According to heartlandnews.com, event organizers are trying to break the world record for the longest boat parade ever this summer on the Lake of the Ozarks and they are looking for boaters to join in on the fun! The current record was set in 2014 in Malaysia with an astounding 1,180 boats, this year's record-breaking attempt will be scheduled for June 11th at 11 am. On the website they say...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Fairhope, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Fairhope, AL
Society
Fairhope, AL
Government
wdhn.com

New restaurants, stores coming to Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise is seeing an exponential amount of growth and it’s on pace to set a record-breaking year. “We have 14 new subdivisions going on in Enterprise, over 500 lots platted, 75 new homes built to date so since January first, and several commercial projects,” Enterprise City Administrator Jonathan Tullos said.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Van goes into swimming pool at Mobile hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A van plunged through a barrier and into the swimming pool at a hotel on the Interstate 65 Service Road in Mobile Friday. This was at the Econo Lodge at 400 West Interstate 65 Service Road South. When a FOX10 News crew arrived in the scene at midday, the van was partially in the pool. A barrier, which had been made from metal fencing and concrete blocks, that had separated the pool area from the parking lot was smashed.
MOBILE, AL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Three High School Orators to Face Off Sunday for Top National Honor in American Legion Competition

INDIANAPOLIS, April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of an original 50 contestants, only three remain as finalists in The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, "A Constitutional Speech Contest." The three survived two intense rounds of competition today and will vie for the championship during tomorrow's finals which will be webcast live at 10 am Eastern Time on www.legion.org and on Facebook live at The American Legion National Headquarters page.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Veteran#Fairhope American Legion#Wpmi#The American Legion Post#Navy#Covid
WAFF

Beautiful homes of Alabama: Bel Amour of Lookout Mountain

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One of Alabama’s many great features is the beautiful and historic homes the state has to offer. And now, you can tour many hidden gems of DeKalb and Jackson County on the 2022 Home and Garden Tour. Tucked away in Fort Payne...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WDAM-TV

Construction update on FedEx facility

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker took the stage and dedicated it to John I. Marshall, who gave the idea of Live at Five to his daughter Sarah Newton. FGH and MORA raised a “Donate Life” flag at the front entrance of FGH to recognize both National Donate Life Month (April) and Blue & Green Day (April 22).
HATTIESBURG, MS
Citrus County Chronicle

County seeks money to repair infrastructure

County commissioners agreed at a Tuesday workshop that local roads, bridges and sidewalks need repairing but, as is usually the case, the question comes down to funding. It also brought some strong words about a previous lack of taking care of the county’s infrastructure needs and letting it get to this point.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WSFA

Arts and crafts, puppies, food trucks and more this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve finally made it to the weekend, so let’s take a look at all the events you’ll want to attend. In Pike County, you don’t want to miss TroyFest Arts & Crafts Festival. There will be more than 80 vendors with a variety of arts, crafts, food and entertainment for people of all ages. TroyFest will take place Saturday and Sunday.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Texas BBQ chain owed employees nearly $900,000

ROANOKE, Texas — A North Texas barbecue restaurant withheld roughly $867,000 in tips and overtime pay from more than 900 employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. An investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour division determined that Roanoke, Texas-based Hard Eight BBQ failed to properly compensate its...
ROANOKE, TX
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Grandmother's House

We all love a good home-cooked southern meal. A restaurant in Owens Cross Roads is serving up just that with a big side of grandma's love. The owner, Wenona Moorer, has been cooking up soul food her whole life. "The Lord spoke to me about it," said Moorer. "They said...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
CBS LA

Volunteers gathered in Huntington Beach for beach cleanup

It was beach cleanup day for five students from Oxford Academy High School who spent day picking up trash to help keep Huntington Beach clean."We're trying to make difference in community by helping people," Charles Pham, one of the volunteers said.While helping the planet and local beaches, these volunteers also helped themselves by contributing to their science project."Some people chose deforestation, fires. We chose plastic pollution, which is why we're at beach today," Tuy Diep said.It wasn't just plastic bottles that these students found on Saturday. Everything from Barbie dolls, parts of pens and parts of toys were found in the sand."Seeing everything coming from (the) ocean and onto the beaches - that might harm animals," Ethan Pham said.There's no limits to what can be found left at beaches."It gets wild out there. A treasure trove. A table leg. Someone brought in a hard hat," Elizabeth Bailey of California State Parks told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine.Like many others this week in honor of Earth Day, these students did their part in helping take care of Mother nature's playgrounds.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
OBA

Foley awards bid to extend Juniper Street south, then west to 59

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley is moving forward with a road extension project that will connect one of its primary north-south arteries to State Route 59. At the April 18 council meeting, the city awarded a bid of $4.5 million to McElhenney Construction for the project extending Juniper Street south and then west to a connection to the state highway. Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood tabulated the bids on the project and will provide construction engineering and inspections services on the project for $245,000.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Bankhead tunnel reopens after chemical spill

UPDATE (5:02 p.m.): Bankhead tunnel has reopened, according to ALGO traffic. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on scene at Bankhead tunnel where a chemical spill happened.  A barrel of weed killer fell off a truck and spilled over the lanes, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue. Hazmat was called to clean up […]
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

Alabama mayors meet in Selma to discuss community issues

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Around 20 mayors from across the state were in Selma on Friday for the Alabama Conference of Black Mayors. The meeting was a chance for leaders to discuss issues that affect their communities, such as failing infrastructure, education and the worker shortage. “These are just the...
SELMA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy