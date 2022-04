Here are the quarterfinal and second-round results from the LHSAA playoff softball teams in the Houma area. Vandebilt Catholic 11, Patrick Taylor 3: Vandebilt (22-9) advanced to the Division II semifinals with the win over Patrick Taylor (13-9). Frances Boudreaux hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run for Vandebilt. Lillie Mazur went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Kalyn Dehart pitched four innings and finished with five strikeouts. Vandebilt will play either No. 2 Archbishop Hannan or...

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO