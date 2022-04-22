Newport Elementary School to close after school board vote

(CBS4) — The Denver School Board of Education voted to pass a measure Thursday that could impact dozens of schools and thousands of students. Denver Public Schools have had the option to implement an innovative model that seeks input from teachers and families, allowing flexibility in their curriculum. Many innovation school leaders believe the Executive Limitations passed by the district puts their autonomy at risk.
Alex Magaña, executive director of Beacon Network Schools, welcomed families to Kepner Beacon’s library to watch the virtual board meeting together. He says their students have had great success with their innovative curriculum.
“Innovation schools have done...
